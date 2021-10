Fairview Area Schools volleyball team played Northern Michigan Christian Academy-Burt Lake Friday, Oct. 8 as part of Eagle Festival. The varsity team lost: 18-25,13-25,11-25. Addison Lenz had eight points and one ace. Jessie Ross had six points and one ace. Tylee Linsley had four hits and two kills; Ross 12 hits and two kills; and Jaylynn VanLacken had five hits and one […]