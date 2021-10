BLOOMINGTON, Minn. – Kate Holtan (Sr., Rochester) helped the Gusties to a trio of victories last week against Augsburg, St. Olaf, and UW-La Crosse. Holtan had five aces, passed a 2.5 rating, hit 0.258 with 43 kills, and had 46 digs and four blocks over 11 sets. Holtan tallied 12 kills and eight digs in a sweep of the Auggies last Wednesday before a 14-kill, 15-dig double-double in a five-set win over the Oles and a 17-kill, five-dig effort in three sets against the Eagles in two matches on Saturday. For her performance, Holtan has been named MIAC Volleyball Offensive Player of the Week for the second consecutive week.

SAINT PETER, MN ・ 9 DAYS AGO