CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rock Music

Baxter Dury unveils best of album Mr Maserati 2001 To 2021

By Live4ever
live4ever.uk.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBaxter Dury has also included a brand new song entitled D.O.A.. Baxter Dury will release a best of collection entitled Mr Maserati 2001 To 2021 on December 3rd. Rounded off by D.O.A., the 12-strong tracklist picks out highlights from the past decade of Dury’s solo career. “The work evolves, doesn’t it, as you evolve,” he reflects. “We evolve and things change. It’s about catching up with yourself, culturally. Where you want to be and who you are.”

www.live4ever.uk.com

Comments / 0

Related
dopecausewesaid.com

Jamaican Duo DejaVilla Unveil "Castle With a View" Title Track to Their Upcoming Debut Album

DejaVilla is a reflection of Jamaican culture. Made up of electronic beat-maker David Marston and dancehall vocalist Sarah Couch, DejaVilla blends contemporary dance music with riddim-tinged R&B. Although the tandem is currently collaborating long-distance from Kingston to London, distance is no rival against their poignant artistic alignment. Following their singles...
THEATER & DANCE
NME

Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak unveil ‘Silk Sonic’ album release date

Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak have unveiled the release date for their ‘Silk Sonic’ album. The album, ‘An Evening With Silk Sonic’, will arrive on November 12 and will feature previously released singles, ‘Leave The Door Open‘, ‘Skate‘ and ‘Silk Sonic Intro’. The pair announced the project back in February...
MUSIC
uncrazed.com

‘The Spice Girls’ 25th Anniversary Album Unveiled

A 25-year anniversary edition of The Spice Girls’ debut album Spice is to be released. The news comes at the same time of the announcement that they have signed a global rights deal with Bravado, Universal Music Group’s in-house merchandise arm. Universal that owns publishing rights to their albums and...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Baxter Dury
PopMatters

This Hushed Acoustic Pop Duo Say “Hovvdy” to Their Best Album in Years

Back in the early 2000s, when I worked at a record store, things like scan-the-barcode listening stations weren’t the most common. Music magazines, radio, and word-of-mouth remained some of the most powerful ways for people to learn of new songs outside of file-sharing or getting whatever music was available from the relatively-newfangled thing called “iTunes”.
MUSIC
allkpop.com

NCT 127 unveils a cathartic mood sampler for their upcoming repackage album 'Favorite'

NCT 127 continues to prepare for the release of their 3rd repackaged album, 'Favorite,' and released a set of 'CLASSIC' individual teasers of three members. On October 16 at midnight KST, the boy group dropped a cathartic mood sampler for their upcoming repackaged album 'Favorite.' In this teaser, the members let out their rebellious side and posed in the colorful light.
MUSIC
allkpop.com

Seventeen unveils the tracklist for their upcoming 9th mini-album 'Attacca'

Seventeen is getting ready for their upcoming 9th mini-album, 'Attacca,' and dropped the tracklist for the album. On October 14 at midnight KST, the popular boy group released the tracklist to their album, revealing the number of tracks that this mini-album would include. The upcoming album will include seven tracks, "To you," "Rock with you," "Crush," "PANG!" "Imperfect love," "I can't run away," and lastly, " 2 MINUS 1," which will only be released as a digital track.
MUSIC
RFT (Riverfront Times)

Best Local Album

With all due respect, fuck Pitchfork. The members of Foxing may be too polite to express such a sentiment, but we here at the RFT pride ourselves on calling out injustice when it’s plainly warranted, regardless of the level of vulgarity required. And so, as the online publication awarded one of St. Louis’ finest local acts a tepid 6.0 (what, no decimal points on this one, you absolute dorks?) out of 10.0 for its latest release, August’s breathtakingly ambitious, hauntingly beautiful Draw Down the Moon, with the writer even going so far as to accuse the record of peddling the “frustratingly anonymous sounds of 2010s festival rock,” we at this publication could be added to the chorus of fans who responded immediately with a full-throated “What the fuck?” The band, of course, took the matter in stride, with frontman Conor Murphy hopping onto Twitter to attempt to calm the angry masses. “At the end of the day, Pitchfork didn’t love this album and that’s OK,” Murphy wrote. “The heart of this is that there’s no need to attack anyone or be bitter.” We beg to differ, Foxing: You guys released the best album of the year, Pitchfork is staffed by hacks who got it wrong, and we got your back. Please continue to create some of the most thoughtful and genre-melding rock this city has to offer — and, as always, fuck the haters. —Daniel Hill.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fat White Family
themusicuniverse.com

TRI.BE unveils first-ever mini album

Veni Vidi Vici is available now via Republic Records. TRI.BE, Universal Korea’s first K-Pop idol girl group, reveals their first-ever mini-album, Veni Vidi Vici, via Republic Records. The red-hot global rookie has already inspired worldwide anticipation and delivers five new tracks on the project — each spanning unique sounds and genres.
MUSIC
theyoungfolks.com

Album Review: Hank! – ‘Guilty Pleasures (Are the Best Ones)’

Hank Close, aka Hank!, introduces his new album, Guilty Pleasures (Are the Best Ones). Hank explains, “The singles are more or less about relationships,” Hank explains. “Even though the lyrics focus on specific situations, they can reference any number of events I’ve experienced throughout my life. That’s part of the beauty of songwriting as far as I’m concerned. You can write a song describing one particular set of circumstances, but oftentimes they find connections to similar emotions and events that transpire later on. Eventually, over time, the songs find a common thread.”
MUSIC
MetalSucks

Demonstealer Unveils “The Holocene Termination,” Announces New Album

Demonstealer, the one-man metal alter-ego of Sahil Makhija, has returned with a brand new EP, and he’s announced its arrival with the release of its first single, the blistering melodeath track “The Holocene Termination.”. Eugene Rybachenko of Fleshgod Apocalypse, Jeff Hughell of Six Feet Under, and Nick Padovani of Equipoise...
ROCK MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Rock Music
NewsBreak
Music
femalefirst.co.uk

Bastille unveil sci-fi album, Give Me The Future, release single No Bad Days

Bastille are continuing their dystopian sci-fi theme on their upcoming album, 'Give Me The Future', their most electronic record to date. Bastille have unveiled their new sci-fi-themed album, 'Give Me The Future', and released the new single, 'No Bad Days'. Dan Smith and co are set to provide fans with...
VIDEO GAMES
metalinsider.net

Metallica unveils trailer video for photo book ‘The Black Album In Black and White’

The official trailer for the photo book Metallica: The Black Album In Black & White, from Reel Art Press, can be seen below. 1991’s Metallica: the Black Album has sold in excess of 35 million copies worldwide. This coffee table book is a collaboration between Metallica and photographer Ross Halfin featuring classic and previously unpublished photographs chronicling the making of the Black Album and the 300 date tour that followed between 1991 and 1993.
ROCK MUSIC
985theriver.com

Neil Young and Crazy Horse unveil full details of new album, ‘Barn;’ deluxe version to include making-of film

Neil Young and Crazy Horse have revealed complete official details about their recently announced forthcoming studio album, Barn, which will be released on December 10. According to a press release, the 10-track collection was recorded “this summer under a full moon, in a restored off-grid 19th century barn high up in the Rockies,” and features “stunning love songs, reflective ballads and powerhouse rockers.”
MUSIC
DoYouRemember?

Our Top 10 Most HATED 1970s Bands & Artists

The ’70s was a great time to be alive with possibly and collectively the best music of any other decade ever. Even some bands we associate with the ’60s made their best music in the ’70s. Both laymen and critics alike still heap high praises on bands like Led Zeppelin, The Who, who else? The Doors, even the BeeGees. But what about those bands everybody loves to hate? Those bands may not really be so bad, but for whatever the reason… haters gonna hate.
ROCK MUSIC
femalefirst.co.uk

Tears For Fears unveil first album in 17 years

Tears For Fears will release their first album in almost two decades, 'The Tipping Point', next year. Tears For Fears have announced their first new album in 17 years. The 'The Hurting' hitmakers - Roland Orzabal and Curt Smith - have released the cinematic title track, 'The Tipping Point', from their follow-up to 2004's 'Everybody Loves A Happy Ending', which will arrive on February 25, 2022.
MUSIC
MetalSucks

So Hideous Unveil Ambitious New Single, “The Emerald Pearl,” First Album Since 2015 Coming Soon

Atmospheric black metallers So Hideous have returned with a new album and single, their first since 2015. The band headlined the MetalSucks 10th anniversary bash we held at Brooklyn’s Saint Vitus bar in early 2017. That seems like friggin’ FOREVER ago, and indeed, the band’s undergone a complete rhythm section swap in the ensuing down time: ex-The Number Twelve Looks Like You bassist DJ Scully (also ex-Dead Empires and ex-Black Table) and drummer Michael Kadnar now round out the group.
ROCK MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy