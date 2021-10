NZD/USD bulls are moving in on critical hourly resistance. There are bullish fundamentals at play, but the rally is overextended, relative to historic price action. NZD/USD has fallen from the highs of the experiential rally that .started on Oct 13 as the greenback started to tail off before the more recent catalyst in New Zealand's inflation data. At the time of writing, NZD/USD is trading at 0.7150 and flat ahead of the Tokyo open and fix that could kick start some price action in Asia today.

CURRENCIES ・ 16 HOURS AGO