Cate Le Bon unveils new album Pompeii, world tour dates
It’s Cate Le Bon’s sixth studio album. Cate Le Bon has unveiled the details of her new record Pompeii, which will be released on February 4th next year. “Pompeii was written and recorded in a quagmire of unease,” Le Bon says. “Solo. In a time warp. In a house I had a life in 15 years ago. I grappled with existence, resignation and faith. I felt culpable for the mess but it smacked hard of the collective guilt imposed by religion and original sin.www.live4ever.uk.com
