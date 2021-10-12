CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cate Le Bon unveils new album Pompeii, world tour dates

Cover picture for the articleIt’s Cate Le Bon’s sixth studio album. Cate Le Bon has unveiled the details of her new record Pompeii, which will be released on February 4th next year. “Pompeii was written and recorded in a quagmire of unease,” Le Bon says. “Solo. In a time warp. In a house I had a life in 15 years ago. I grappled with existence, resignation and faith. I felt culpable for the mess but it smacked hard of the collective guilt imposed by religion and original sin.

New Album and Tour Dates for Sarah McQuaid

Born out of the pandemic and due for release on October 15, The St Buryan Sessions will be the sixth solo album by award-winning multi-instrumentalist and singer/songwriter Sarah McQuaid, and is her most powerful and emotive offering yet. A six-week, 21-date UK tour marks the album’s launch, and Sarah’s 2022...
Hear the Sorrow in the Saxophones on Cate Le Bon’s “Running Away”

Back in the better days of 2019, avant-garde mastermind Cate Le Bon released one of the best albums of the year and, consequentially, one of the best albums in her catalogue, called Reward. Now, news has arrived that we’ll get to hear what Le Bon has been up to since. Today she’s announced the follow-up album titled Pompeii and revealed its lead single “Running Away.”
Cate Le Bon Sets 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Cate Le Bon is making big plans for 2022. This week, the Welsh folk-pop-rocker shared details for 2022 tour dates on both sides of the Atlantic. The newly announced North American shows are planned at intimate venues from coast to coast in February. Cate will then head to Europe for concerts from March into April. The opening act on all dates will be experimental musician Erin Birgy, who goes by the stage name Mega Bog.
Cate Le Bon
One Liners: Youssou N’Dour, Self Esteem, Cate Le Bon, more

Universal Music Africa has announced a new partnership with Youssou N’Dour and his company Youssou N’Dour & TBI Publishing. As part of the deal, N’Dour will release a new album through Universal on 12 Nov. “From Africa to the world… let’s go Universal”, says the musician. —————————————— APPOINTMENTS. Universal Music...
Cate Le Bon – “Running Away”

Cate Le Bon has been great for a long time, but 2019’s Reward cemented her reputation for greatness. So it is fantastic to learn that Le Bon has a new LP on the way this winter. It’s called Pompeii. Le Bon wrote it mostly on bass and recorded it with co-producer Samur Khouja in an “uninterrupted vacuum” in Cardiff, with exits sealed, giving herself “permission to annihilate identity.” Despite the isolation, there were a few outside contributors patched in from a distance, like Stella Mozgawa on drums and Euan Hinshelwood on sax.
12 Best Songs of Week: Cate Le Bon, Imarhan, Elbow, Snail Mail, and More

Welcome to the 39th Songs of the Week of 2021. It was a blockbuster week for new songs, although the week’s biggest song (Adele’s “Easy On Me”) didn’t make the list. But “Easy On Me” did set the all-time record for biggest single day streams for a song in Spotify history, so Adele will be fine. This week we have a supersized Top 12 and a solid honorable mentions list.
Ludovico Einaudi Announces New Solo Piano Album ‘Underwater’ And UK Tour

Ludovico Einaudi, the most-streamed classical artist of all time, has announced he will release Underwater, his first new solo piano album in 20 years, on 21 January 2022 and a UK tour in March 2022. Einaudi has wanted to write a solo piano album for several years but needed the right environment to be able to fully commit to the project. Lockdown gave him this rare opportunity. He embraced the isolation from his normal busy schedule and wrote 12 new solo piano tracks showcasing his distinctive musical style, which is recognised throughout the world, for his new album Underwater. The first single, ‘Luminous’, was released today.
Demonstealer Unveils “The Holocene Termination,” Announces New Album

Demonstealer, the one-man metal alter-ego of Sahil Makhija, has returned with a brand new EP, and he’s announced its arrival with the release of its first single, the blistering melodeath track “The Holocene Termination.”. Eugene Rybachenko of Fleshgod Apocalypse, Jeff Hughell of Six Feet Under, and Nick Padovani of Equipoise...
Roots of Creation Debuts #1 'Current Reggae Album Chart' + Tour Dates

Like many artists, Roots of Creation wasn’t immune to the effects of the pandemic on the touring industry. Utilizing a platform that almost seemed built for navigating a disaster, RoC utilized the power of their tremendous fan base with Kickstarter. That support allowed them to properly record “Dub Free or Die vol #1” as a collaborative effort with the fans. The band first started recording the new album before “Grateful Dub (2018)” and deleted almost everything to only then start over. Soon after the pandemic wiped out their budget and with nothing but time at hand due to lock downs and zero in-person performances, they turned to kickstarter and the fans saved the day! It is their first self produced album made for the Roots of Creation DIE HARD fans who love that progressive Rock-and-Jam-meets-Reggae sound. The new album is chalk full of brand new, original Dub/Jammy instrumental compositions, with a handful of truly unique covers.
Built to Spill signs with Sub Pop for the world, shares new 2022 tour dates

Sub Pop has (FINALLY!) signed the beloved Pacific Northwest rock band Built to Spill for the entire known universe, to release music for the label in 2022 and beyond. Over the course of 8 studio albums, a compilation, a live record, and consistently legendary live shows, Doug Martsch and his band have created some of our favorite music of the last few decades. We’re feeling pretty pleased with ourselves on this one.
Matt Goss hopes new album will take him from Vegas to world tour

LONDON (Reuters) – Lockdown provided singer Matt Goss the break from live performance that his body needed and the chance to write an album, which he hopes will take him back on a world tour. The British-born musician, who found fame with his twin brother Luke Goss in the late...
Red Hot Chili Peppers Unveil World Tour Details

After teasing their world tour with a spoof video last month, the Red Hot Chili Peppers have released a full itinerary of their upcoming global trek, and it’s going to be epic. The 32-city outing, which is their first since guitarist John Frusciante rejoined, will visit Europe and North America with support on select dates from Thundercat, A$AP Rocky, Anderson .Paak & the Free Nationals, Haim, Beck, The Strokes, King Princess, and St. Vincent.
Cate Le Bon, Adele, and More: This Week’s Pitchfork Selects Playlist

The staff of Pitchfork listens to a lot of new music. A lot of it. On any given day our writers, editors, and contributors go through an imposing number of new releases, giving recommendations to each other and discovering new favorites along the way. Each Monday, with our Pitchfork Selects playlist, we’re sharing what our writers are playing obsessively and highlighting some of the Pitchfork staff’s favorite new music. The playlist is a grab-bag of tracks: Its only guiding principle is that these are the songs you’d gladly send to a friend.
Coldplay announces additional world tour dates

Additional shows in Mexico, Los Angeles and New Jersey added. Due to overwhelming demand, Coldplay has announced three additional Music Of The Spheres 2022 World Tour dates including April 4th in Mexico City, April 30th in Los Angeles and June 5th in East Rutherford. The tour begins on March 18th...
The Sherlocks Announce Spring UK Tour, Confirm New Album

The Sherlocks will tour the UK next February and March. The Bolton-upon-Dearne band have lined up shows in Blackpool, Leeds, Glasgow, Liverpool, Hull, Sheffield, Newcastle, Bristol, Southampton, Brighton and London, where they’ll wrap up the run at the O2 Academy Islington on March 12. Tickets go on sale at on...
Roberto Carlos Unveils 2022 North America Tour Dates: 'I Feel More Alive Onstage'

Roberto Carlos has unveiled his 2022 tour, which will see him in 13 cities across the U.S. and Canada, Billboard has learned. Brazil's expert of romantic ballads is set to kick off his forthcoming tour on April 22, 2022, at the FTX Arena in Miami. The singer-songwriter is slated to do another tour that will stop in Mexico, Europe and Brazil.
