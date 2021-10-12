CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock Music

The Boo Radleys announce new album Keep On With Falling

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOriginal members Sice, Tim Brown and Rob Cieka restarted The Boo Radleys earlier this year. The Boo Radleys have confirmed their first album of new music in 24 years will be released on March 11th next year after the A Full Syringe And Memories Of You EP came out in September.

