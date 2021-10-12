CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

Video: Man stabs Apple store guard, punches female clerk in mask dispute

By WPIX, Mark Sundstrom, Nexstar Media Wire
WATE
WATE
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LDfN3_0cP4iiwJ00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21zMKF_0cP4iiwJ00
Surveillance stills of a man police say punched an employee and stabbed a security guard in the Apple Store in Chelsea, Manhattan on Oct. 8, 2021. (NYPD)

MANHATTAN, N.Y. ( WPIX ) — The New York Police Department released security footage of a violent attack in an Apple Store that left a security guard stabbed and a female employee punched, authorities said.

According to police, the dispute started Friday evening as an argument between the unidentified attacker and the security guard over wearing a mask in the Manhattan store.

Argument over Alabama/Texas A&M game leads to fatal shooting

Officers were called to the store at around 6 p.m. The dispute escalated when the suspect hit the 37-year-old security guard in the head before leaving the store, police said.

The suspect then returned a short time later, according to the NYPD.

Video shows the man walk in and punch a 25-year-old woman who works at the store in the face.

He then encountered the same security guard again, this time pulling out a knife and slashing the guard in the forehead and stabbing him in the arm and back, authorities said.

The assailant then fled the store, and the guard was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, police said.

The store employee suffered pain and swelling to her face, but she refused medical attention, according to officials.

Police: Mask dispute leads to Tennessee man stabbing one person, swinging bats at officers

The suspect remained at large Tuesday morning.

The NYPD released the video of the attack and images of the suspect in hopes the public could help identify or locate him.

While there is no universal indoor mask mandate in New York City, individual companies and business owners may require a face covering to enter their store. Apple’s website states masks are required for all employees and customers.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org , downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

PIX11’s Lauren Cook contributed to this report.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WATE 6 On Your Side.

Comments / 1

Related
cwbchicago.com

Customer stabs 7-Eleven clerk in dispute over COVID mask policy

A convenience store customer stabbed one of the store’s employees after he asked her to wear a COVID mask while shopping Thursday in the Fulton River District, according to a preliminary CPD report. The woman stabbed the clerk when he asked her to wear a mask in the store at...
CHICAGO, IL
WATE

1 dead & 7 injured amid another campus shooting at Grambling State, Homecoming events canceled

UPDATE: Grambling State University posted to their social media that effectively immediately from 9:30 p.m. to 6:00 a.m.. Also classes will not resume until Wednesday. See Facebook post below for full statement. UPDATE: The Louisiana State Police are currently seeking the suspect involved in the early morning shooting on Grambling State University campus.  According to […]
GRAMBLING, LA
WATE

Police share more details on fatal Johnson City bar shooting

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Police are continuing to investigate a fatal shooting that occurred in a bar early Friday morning in downtown Johnson City. As of Tuesday, a makeshift memorial for Ryan Nicholson, the victim of the shooting, was placed outside of Tipton Street Pub where he was shot following an argument. The suspect, […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
WATE

Johnson City man arrested in connection to cat killing

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – After a police investigation and offers of private rewards, a suspect has been charged with aggravated cruelty to animals after the alleged torture and killing of a cat in April. According to an arrest report by Johnson City Police Department, investigators were searching for the driver of a truck that […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
The Independent

Brian Laundrie - update: Friend claims Gabby Petito’s fiancé might have resources to leave US illegally

As the search for Brian Laundrie enters its 30th day, a long-time friend has said that it is possible that he had the resources to leave the US illegally.The friend, who knew Mr Laundrie from a young age, told The Sun that Brian was a good planner who could execute his plans precisely.“I think he’d be able to put the resources together to get out of the country, either illegally or under some sort of fake identification,” the friend said.Meanwhile, North Port Police reported that they found no new evidence of Mr Laundrie’s location in the Carlton Reserve on Friday....
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chelsea#Nypd#Security Guards#Shooting#The Apple Store#Pix11news
Daily Mail

Florida father-of-two, 61, and five farm workers are killed at his remote ranch in Costa Rica: Victims' bodies were riddled with bullets, doused in gasoline and set alight in suspected robbery

Six people, including an American, were tortured and killed - some shot, some burned, and all doused with gasoline - on a remote ranch in Costa Rica. Stephen Paul Sandusky, 61, of Key West, Florida, was found on his 250-plus acre cattle and coffee farm along with five Costa Rican victims who arrived there on Sunday in Llano Bonito de Buenos Aires de Puntarenas.
PUBLIC SAFETY
WATE

Morgan County investigating domestic dispute that led to shooting

LANCING, Tenn. (WATE) — Two people were shot overnight at a home in the Lancing community after a domestic altercation reportedly escalated, according to Morgan County Sheriff Wayne Potter. According to Sheriff Potter, three people went to a home off of Tee Cooper Road, an altercation that stemmed from a...
MORGAN COUNTY, TN
WATE

Victims, suspect ID’d in Memphis postal shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — The United States Postal Inspection Service on Thursday officially identified the victims and suspect in the deadly triple shooting at a post office in Orange Mound. Two postal employees were killed in a shooting at the East Lamar Carrier Annex on Park Avenue on Tuesday afternoon....
MEMPHIS, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
WATE

Knoxville man accused of assaulting first responders after wreck

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Knoxville man is accused of assaulting first responders who attempted to free him from a wrecked car off of Hunter Hill Drive on Oct. 18. According to an arrest report, David McGaha faces charges ranging from aggravated assault on an officer, driving while under the influence and having a gun while under the influence.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

WATE

1K+
Followers
557
Post
729K+
Views
ABOUT

WATE 6 On Your Side provides the latest news, weather and sports coverage of Knoxville and East Tennessee.

 https://www.wate.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy