Find Your Perfect Engagement Ring

When it comes to ethical gemstones for engagement rings, we’ll be the first to admit that we hope to see them on every ring finger one day. You may say that I’m a dreamer… but I’m not the only one. With modern couples embracing colorful wedding day fashion, unique floral ingredients and sculptural muses for their fetes near and far, it’s only fitting that jewelry brands are following suit. But why follow the caboose when you can meet the leader of the pack that laid the tracks in the first place? We’ve been long-time lovers of Australian jewelry brand Grew & Co, and it’s been exciting to see their sparkle stones growing in popularity through the years. With a stone supply covering everything from teal sapphire to grey spinel to champagne diamond, their signature is our bread and butter. And it’s time we gave them a fresh e-introduction that shows off all their glitzy new pieces!

DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS ・ 8 DAYS AGO