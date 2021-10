Innovation comes in some unlikely places. The annual floor-to-ceiling cleanup of my husband’s family barn this year showed that even a big, beautiful, old wood barn is subject to innovation. I had no idea, until a former dairy farmer walked through and watched us shovel gravel from where the concrete abruptly stopped, about twelve inches from the edge of the wall. Directly above that odd dip in the concrete (which ran almost the entire length of the barn) is a feed bunk, inaccessible to critters that would be inside the pens.

AGRICULTURE ・ 2 DAYS AGO