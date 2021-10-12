CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gardening

Gardening with Talmadge

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne of my favorite bulb plants is the Spider Lily. You can see them blooming now, especially in the yards of older homes or where homes used to stand. I like the delicate look of the Spider lily. It seems to pop up and bloom from no where. It is a colorful surprise that fall is here, because they bloom […]

visiteureka.com

Gardening with Mushrooms

Redwood Community Action Agency, North Coast Community Garden Collaborative, and Fungaia Farms have teamed up to bring you a free Gardening with Mushrooms workshop. Learn how to grow delicious edible mushrooms in your garden! This workshop will cover methods on companion planting with edible mushrooms. We will cover buried log cultivation and growing mushrooms on mulch with your perennials. Companion planting with mushrooms is a fun way to enjoy fresh mushrooms and let your garden reap the rewards. Taught by Levon Durr, fungus enthusiast and owner of Fungaia Farm.
finegardening.com

Learning to Embrace Shade in the Garden

When you have lived at a property for nearly 50 years, you are bound to see your landscape go through some changes. Linda Skyler is no stranger to this reality, as she has dealt with giant Douglas fir trees (Pseudotsuga menziesii, Zones 4–6) growing into maturity and covering most of her once-sunny Pacific Northwest garden with shade. Although it was a challenge at first, she has grown to love shade gardening and the various plants that thrive in low light.
Record-Journal

Preparing Your Garden For Fall

Its that time for year again that our favorite flowers are fading fast, the days are getting shorter, the sun is lower in the sky and the smell of fall is in the air, even though the temperatures are in the low 80's and its a bit humid out. Its time to start getting your flower beds ready for fall and winter. Time to start collecting seeds from your annuals and perennials to be used for next year. Members of the North Haven Garden Club are saving seeds to sell at next springs May Market.
finegardening.com

5 Tips for a Better Garden

I discovered a new use for an old entertainment center—a raised garden bed. As you can see from the photo, I laid the entertainment center on its side, added soil, and planted a variety of vegetables. This was a great way to recycle an old piece of furniture that was being replaced. It also gave me a no-cost bed that required zero labor to build.
midfloridanewspapers.com

Common garden pests

Do you know your common garden pests? While you will not see all of these in the fall, they are pests to be aware of. Tobacco Hornworm (Manduca sexta) Most commonly found devouring tomato plants, the tobacco hornworm can quickly destroy your crops. While not common, you can also find them on pepper and potato plants. Despite the name, this is not a worm. It is the caterpillar stage of the Carolina sphinx moth.
Jamestown Sun

Trends in gardening are changing

Mom and dad must be turning over in their graves about now. The COVID pandemic has inspired a rush of so-called Victory Gardens to emerge in the backyards of 20-somethings and a new profession has grown from them: Garden Coach. The web has wonderful information on many aspects of growing...
finegardening.com

Modern Garden Design Ideas

As gardeners, we love, trust, and believe in plants—often to a fault. We don’t easily relinquish funds or space for hardscape. The thrill of buying and finding a spot for “just one more plant” usually outweighs any dedication to sticking to our original design intentions. But this approach often leads to a garden that is confused at best and barely legible at worst. On the other hand, the typical sleek lines and organization of a modern garden say it all in one look—and say it loud and clear. I believe that any plant-driven garden can benefit from a bit of modern-garden clarity. Incorporating elements of modernity into your space can help do three things: organize the overall layout, bring order to the plant palette, and inspire amazing focal points. Three gardens that I recently collaborated on are perfect examples of how a contemporary mindset can help bring a garden to an enthralling level.
coastalillustrated.com

Fall natives for the garden

Although Southern born and raised, I have a deep love for fall weather of more northern states. This love comes from living in some of them as a young adult. Memories of crisp mornings, brilliant fall foliage and the accompanying smells of autumn taunt me as I write this article in late September. Potentially threatening Atlantic storms continue to swirl around bringing high humidity and rain showers. When I head outdoors, sweat pours down my face from temperatures still hitting the upper 80s and mosquitoes buzz around my ears as I bend over to pull weeds that have seemingly sprouted overnight in my Zone 9A garden.
agrinews-pubs.com

Calendar: Fall gardening for pollinators

HILLSBORO, Ill. — The program Fall Gardening for Pollinators will be offered online and in-person at 1 p.m. Oct. 14 at the Montgomery County Extension Office, #1 Industrial Park Drive, Hillsboro. Pollinator plants can grow successfully with careful planning and research. Join Andrew Holsinger, University of Illinois Extension horticulture educator,...
leelanaunews.com

New garden thanks to Mom

There’s activity in my front yard. Something that will please eyes for years to come. And it will please my Mom in heaven. For years, I have been combating an invasive weed, which originated from soil taken from elsewhere on our property. Son Tim did me a favor and hauled it over for me not realizing the soil wasn’t free […]
Daily Gazette

Greenpoint: Garden chat time, then garden bedtime

Last week an almost neighbor delivered the remains of his garden to our house. It’s a tradition that started when we had oxen. A few friends with gardens would bring us their cornstalks and other spent plants at the end of the growing season. We don’t have voracious oxen anymore, but the goats are happy to eat corn plants, bean plants, beet greens — most anything rough and leafy. Anything we can’t feed them, anything in the cabbage family or anything rotting, we feed to our compost pile.
organicspamagazine.com

Autumn Gardening & Mental Health

Most people start to think about gardening in early spring, and see the fruits of their labor in the summer months. But autumn can be a good time to grow vegetables like winter squash, potatoes, beets, carrots, brussel sprouts, cauliflower, parsnips and herbs. There are less tangible benefits, to be sure.
wcrecord.com

Gourmet Gardener

What a beautiful fall we have experienced. With the warm days gardeners have been blessed which keeps us outdoors and motivated to prepare our gardens and yards for the next growing season and perhaps even allows us to make changes to our garden beds or landscape. I also find this a great time to go through seed catalogs and make […]
Wicked Local

Gardening Tips from the Acton Garden Club

Since rainfall has been above average, mushrooms and puffballs have been prolific. They help to break down organic matter in the lawn. Have you had experience with slimy mold this season? It looks like scrambled eggs. It’s a fungus. If you find any of these fungi unsightly, break them up with a rake. Do not use fungicides.
yourconroenews.com

Master Gardener: Organic gardening chores for the month of October

October is a great time to plant a fall garden, so it is not too late to participate in the best gardening season in Montgomery County. Plants appreciate going into the ground in fall because roots develop all through the winter and your fall-planted trees, shrubs and perennials will have a jump start over anything planted next spring.
hudsonvalley360.com

Gardening Tips: Fall colors

Our annual show of fall foliage colors began a bit later this season as rainy weather and relatively warm temperatures seemed to have slowed down the initial changes. Sadly, once the process begins, it proceeds far too quickly. I expect peak color to happen sometime around mid-October for the mountain regions in Greene, Ulster and Delaware Counties and perhaps a week to two weeks later for the valley towns. It takes only a few short weeks to go from zero color to peak color. The older I get, the quicker this process seems to occur each year. Roadside trees, which are usually under stress to begin with, are often are the first to change leaf color. I have heard that some people are predicting less than an optimal display, since the wet summer caused lots of foliar diseases on trees such as sugar maples and many of our ash trees have already succumbed to the Emerald Ash Borer. There are some conspicuous bare zones in our forests where entire groves of ash trees have succumbed to this pest.
postsouth.com

Plaquemine Garden Club Garden of the Month

The home of Paul and Ginger Borron was chosen as the Plaquemine Garden Club’s Yard of the Month for September-October. Their home is located on Elm Street in the Garden District. Two large oak trees make a beautiful setting for the lush beds filled with white impatience, white caladiums, azaleas, variegated ajuga and marionette grass.
gainesville.org

Fall Into Gardening Seminar

Hall County Master Gardeners will share best practices for fall gardening. Hall County Master Gardeners will share best practices for fall gardening, presented as part of Elachee’s monthly Discovery Saturday programming. Ages 12+. Seminar will be two 1-hour sessions:. 1) Planting Trees/Shrubs, Perennials and Spring Flowering Bulbs; and. 2) Vegetable...
GAINESVILLE, GA

