Mail truck hits parked car on I-80 in Mercer

MERCER, Pa. (WKBN)- Traffic was reduced to one lane Tuesday morning after a crash on I-80 westbound that involved a semi truck and a parked vehicle

Pennsylvania State Police said it happened at the 14 mile marker of I-80.

Troopers say the semi hauling mail hit a parked car. It then rolled off onto the side of the road.

The semi was actually a mail truck, and the postal service had to send someone out to retrieve it.

One person was hurt and taken to the hospital.

