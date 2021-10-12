Russia to test COVID-19 vaccine in form of nasal spray
By Syndicated Content
wkzo.com
7 days ago
MOSCOW (Reuters) – Russia will test a nasal spray form of its Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19 among adult volunteers, according to a state document published on Tuesday, as the country struggles to rein in rising numbers of infections and deaths. Russia was quick to develop and launch its Sputnik...
MOSCOW, Oct 6 (Reuters) - The United Arab Emirates has authorised the Russia-developed one-shot Sputnik Light as both a standalone COVID-19 vaccine and a booster shot, Russia's sovereign fund RDIF said on Wednesday. Reporting by Anton Kolodyazhnyy Writing by Olzhas Auyezov Editing by Louise Heavens. Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters...
MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia and the EU will discuss terms for the mutual recognition of COVID-19 vaccine certificates for their respective shots at talks, the Interfax news agency cited Russia's health ministry as saying on Wednesday. The EU's ambassador to Moscow last week said Russia has repeatedly delayed inspections by...
Earlier this week, news broke that Russia had allegedly stolen the blueprints for AstraZeneca’s Covid-19 vaccine to make its own jab, Sputnik V. According to a report by The Sun, security services informed government ministers that a spy for the Russian state had stolen information on the technology behind Vaxzevria, the UK-based company’s shot.
MOSCOW (Reuters) – The Moscow city government on Tuesday ordered elderly people to stay home for four months and told businesses to have at least 30% of staff work from home amid a surge in COVID-19 cases and deaths in Russia. The new rules take effect from Oct. 25, it...
JOHANNESBURG — (AP) — The South African drug regulator has rejected the Russian-made coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V, citing some safety concerns the manufacturer wasn't able to answer. The South African Health Products Regulatory Authority, or SAHPRA, said in a statement Tuesday that the request for Sputnik V to be authorized...
