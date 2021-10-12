CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan redistricting commission was tasked with drawing fair maps. Here's how they did

Cheboygan Tribune
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn more than a dozen public hearings held before draft maps were drawn, Michigan's redistricting commission heard a single refrain over and over: make them fair. Michigan's Independent Redistricting Commission, which approved its first set of draft maps Monday, is the first citizens commission to draw new congressional and legislative maps for the state. They were previously drawn by the legislature, resulting in maps that disproportionately benefited Republicans, according to multiple measures of partisan fairness. The commission plans to hold more public hearings before finalizing the maps.

www.cheboygannews.com

