Kansas City, MO

Police: 1 of 3 shot at Kansas City bowling alley has died

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 7 days ago

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — One of the three people who were injured earlier this month in a late-night shooting at a Kansas City bowling alley has died, police said.

Avery Williams, 21, who had been on life support following the shooting, has been declared dead, police said in a news release Tuesday. Williams, another man and a woman were all shot around 11 p.m. Oct. 3 outside Ward Parkway Lanes.

Police said the other man was critically injured and the woman suffered less serious injuries in the shooting.

Police still have not found any suspects in the case and are asking for the public’s help to find the shooter.

The Associated Press

Wichita man charged in shooting of 11-year-old girl

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A Wichita man has been charged in a drive-by shooting that injured an 11-year-old girl inside a home. Byron Purcell, 25, was charged Tuesday in a shooting on Oct. 12. Police said someone shot at a house and one of the bullets struck a girl lying in bed. Her injuries were not life threatening.
WICHITA, KS
