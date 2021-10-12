Police: 1 of 3 shot at Kansas City bowling alley has died

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — One of the three people who were injured earlier this month in a late-night shooting at a Kansas City bowling alley has died, police said.

Avery Williams, 21, who had been on life support following the shooting, has been declared dead, police said in a news release Tuesday. Williams, another man and a woman were all shot around 11 p.m. Oct. 3 outside Ward Parkway Lanes.

Police said the other man was critically injured and the woman suffered less serious injuries in the shooting.

Police still have not found any suspects in the case and are asking for the public’s help to find the shooter.