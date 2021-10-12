CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Colleges

Professor on leave amid probe into posts on women, Muslims

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 7 days ago

MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) — A University of Montana computer science professor has been placed on paid leave while the university investigates now-deleted blog posts that maligned women, Muslims and people who are LGBTQ, the university said Tuesday.

The Montana Kaimin student newspaper was first to report the blog posts by tenured associate professor Rob Smith in which he said women begin to “lose value” after age 16, that faithful Muslims are not peaceful and that child sex trafficking and pedophilia are driven by the ”sins” of accepting queer and transgender people.

His blog is subtitled: “Explaining the prophecies and the scriptures to all who desire to hear them.”

In an email to the Missoulian on Tuesday, Smith said he was disheartened by the conclusions people are reaching about his position as a professor in the light of his blog posts.

“Any thoughts expressed on my personal blog do not, and have not, been made in my capacity as a faculty member, but have been made as a private citizen, and any such thoughts do not represent the University of Montana,” Smith wrote in the email.

UM President Seth Bodnar announced an investigation on Monday, calling Smith’s views “homophobic and misogynistic.”

“Building a culture of respect, empowerment and equity is foundational to our mission at UM as well as personally important to me,” Bodnar said.

After the Kaimin’s story was published Monday, students began social media efforts calling for Smith to be fired. Smith initiated the conversation about being placed on leave on Monday night pending the results of the investigation, under the university’s collective bargaining agreement with the faculty, UM spokesperson Dave Kuntz told the Missoulian.

“That status could change at the conclusion of the university’s investigation,” he said.

Smith will not be on campus during his leave and another instructor will be teaching his courses, Kuntz said Tuesday.

Smith started his blog “Upward Thought” in 2013. Many of the posts have been deleted, but the Kaimin had downloaded some of them and posted them with its story.

In January 2019, Smith wrote that a man’s value “keeps increasing over time,” in terms of his earnings and wisdom, but “the longer a woman waits to marry, the less currency she has to attract a valuable man.”

In November 2020, Smith wrote that “a young woman should know everything she needs to know to be a good wife and mother and be seeking for that at the earliest possible age.”

The post also calls it a “false idea” that “girls should experience the same education as boys,” suggesting it can delay a woman from starting a family until she is in her 30s when her “ability to qualify for a good husband and learn what it takes to be a good wife and mother is exceedingly reduced.”

In a July 2020 post, Smith wrote: “You can’t be surprised at sex trafficking when you believe that a 6 year old can choose whether they are a boy or a girl or a 14 year old girl can decide to have an abortion.”

By Sept. 29, Smith had deleted his previous posts and wrote that his blog was a way for him “to be able to think out loud” and “hear the feedback of others.”

“We live in a world of increasingly uneven tolerance for ideas that differ from what we already believe,” he wrote in his blog.

Smith did not immediately respond to a phone message seeking comment left Tuesday at the software company Prime Labs Inc., where Smith is CEO.

Last week, the dean and associate dean of the university’s law school stepped down after students complained the administrators failed to take seriously reports of sexual harassment and assault.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX Carolina

Professors protest changes to tenure post review

Georgia professors are protesting a controversial policy change that was just approved by The Board of Regents this week. Professors said it will give administrators more power to terminate tenured faculty.
COLLEGES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Collective Bargaining#Blog Posts#Transgender People#Sex Trafficking#Muslims#Ap#Lgbtq#Montana Kaimin#Missoulian#The University Of Montana
Fox News

'Handmaid's Tale' author outrages liberals by sharing column about erasure of women

Author Margaret Atwood faced backlash from progressives after sharing a column about the erasure of women. On Tuesday, "The Handmaid’s Tale" author posted an opinion piece on her Twitter account from the Toronto Star titled, "Why can’t we say ‘woman’ anymore?" The article wrote that "’Woman’ is in danger of becoming a dirty word" due to social justice political correctness.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Computer Science
Variety

Barbra Streisand to Fund UCLA Research Institute About Social Issues

Barbra Streisand is funding a UCLA research institute to tackle a broad range of social issues. Housed in UCLA’s division of Social Sciences, the institute bearing her name will include four research centers. These centers will delve into climate change and environmental health, the dynamics of gender relationships and power, the arts and how to combat disinformation in the national discourse. “Building upon her decades of work as an artists and activist, Barbra Streisand’s visionary act of generosity will enable UCLA scholars from many different fields to collaborate on research that will move society forward,” UCLA chancellor Gene Block said. Ahead of...
ADVOCACY
wustl.edu

Muslim women on the minbar

The 2015 founding of the Women’s Mosque of America (WMA) in Los Angeles gave Muslim women in the U.S. something they hadn’t had access to before: the minbar, the platform from which a sermon is given. Traditionally, weekly Muslim prayer services are led by men and are mostly attended by men. (Even in 2021, a recent Pew Research survey found that only in 21% of mosques did women represent more than a quarter of attendees.) But the foregrounding of women’s voices — and leadership — at WMA is intended to invest Muslim women with control over their own spiritual development. With her forthcoming book, scholar Tazeen Ali draws on textual analysis of WMA sermons, participant observation and ethnographic interviews with congregants and preachers at the WMA to explore the dynamism of Islam and the women who interpret it, who approach the Qur’an as a tool to resist social hierarchies, build community and empower themselves. Below, Ali, who is assistant professor in the Danforth Center on Religion and Politics and a Faculty Fellow in the Center for the Humanities, gives us an early look at “Authorizing Women: Islamic Authority at the Women’s Mosque of America.”
RELIGION
San Francisco Examiner

Islamophobia undermines and weakens U.S. Muslim women’s rights

In research studies, rarely have Muslim Americans been asked how prevailing attitudes toward Islam affect their identity and shape their worldview. So Elsadig Elsheikh and Basima Sisemore, two UC Berkeley researchers, decided to conduct a national survey of “people living with Islamophobia, documenting their collective experiences and registering their voices.” Their findings are in the recent report “Islamophobia Through the Eyes of Muslims.”
BERKELEY, CA
Fox News

Paris Hilton calls on Biden, Congress to take action against the 'troubled teen industry'

Paris Hilton is calling on President Biden and Congress to take action against the "troubled teen industry." Hilton has become an advocate for youths who are placed in congregate-care facilities by either their parents or their state’s government after previously coming forward with her own story of abuse and trauma as a misbehaving teen in the documentary "This Is Paris."
CONGRESS & COURTS
Billboard

P!nk Speaks Out on Vaccine Mandate Protests In California

P!nk is in support of California's newest law, which sees the state becoming the first in the United States to mandate vaccinations for eligible teacher, staff and students attending in-person classes at public and private schools for grades seven through 12. On Sunday (Oct. 17), the "Cover Me In Sunshine" singer took to Twitter to voice her disapproval for those participating in state-wide walk outs to oppose the new mandate, which went into effect on Oct. 1.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

Former Pennsylvania Health Secretary Rachel Levine Becomes First Openly Transgender Four-Star Officer

By: KDKA-TV News Staff WASHINGTON (KDKA) – Former Pennsylvania Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine made history again when she was sworn in to the U.S. Public Health Service Commissioned Corps Tuesday. The swearing-in made Levine, the U.S. assistant secretary for health, the first openly transgender four-star officer in the uniformed services and the USPHS Commissioned Corps’ first female four-star admiral. I am deeply honored & grateful to join the ranks of men & women across this great nation who have committed to defend the United States against small & large threats, known and unknown. I promise to uphold that trust to the fullest...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Conversation U.S.

Teachers must often face student attacks alone

When “Ms. Kyles,” a social studies teacher in a suburban district, heard her colleague scream in a nearby classroom, she ran to her aid. It appeared that a female student had attacked a classmate. “I grabbed the student to restrain her, and I said to the teacher, ‘You go back to your students, I’ll take care of her,’” Ms. Kyles said. After locking herself in an empty classroom with the student, Ms. Kyles – that’s a pseudonym to protect her privacy – learned the student stabbed a female classmate four times in the chest and back, killing her. Then the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
theprofessorisin.com

Picket Lines – The Professor is Zen Guest Post III

Esther Freinkel Tishman, Ph.D, BCC is an ordained Zen teacher, a full-time interfaith chaplain, a scholar of archetypes and religion, and a certified mindfulness instructor. She is also a former dean, department head and professor, having given up her tenure at the University of Oregon in 2018. Under the name “Lisa Freinkel” she received her AB from Harvard, her MA and Ph.D. from Berkeley. In 2020 her book Mindful Tarot (Llewellyn) was nominated by the International Tarot Foundation as best tarot book of the year. She is founder of Calyx Contemplative Care, a mindfulness-based coaching business. Dr. Tishman will be leading a mindfulness for academics webinar for TPII very soon.
RELIGION
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

619K+
Followers
333K+
Post
288M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy