CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

67’s Down Generals in Milestone-Filled Affair

By Frankie Benvenuti
The Hockey Writers
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Ottawa 67’s of the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) have plenty to be thankful for on Thanksgiving weekend in Canada, but among them is a big victory over the Oshawa Generals, a team that many have picked to be in the Eastern Conference’s upper tier. It was a game reminiscent of the 2019-20 season where the 67’s would put a chokehold on the game early on and never look back. Although it maybe wasn’t as clinical as the past couple of teams would have made it, there’s no hiding what a dominant performance it was for the 67’s.

thehockeywriters.com

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Watch: Flyers, Kraken get into epic on-ice brawl

Many hands were thrown during Monday night’s game between the Philadelphia Flyers and Seattle Kraken. After earning their very first win of their existence on Oct. 14 against the Nashville Predators, the Seattle Kraken lost 2-1 in overtime to the Columbus Blue Jackets two nights later. The Kraken attempted to get back in the win column against the Philadelphia Flyers, head coach Dave Hakstol’s former team, on Monday night.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Canadian Football#Canada#The Ontario Hockey League#Ohl#The Oshawa Generals#67
NHL

2021-22 NHL season could be filled with milestones

Ovechkin can move into top five on goals list; Fleury on verge of 500 wins. The 2021-22 NHL season will begin Oct. 12, and in the coming days, weeks and months, there could be plenty of players reaching milestones. Here's a look at some that could occur:. GOALS. 766: Alex...
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Bishop, Campbell, Mrazek, Nylander, Spezza

As the Toronto Maple Leafs prepare for their third game of the season and second in a row to the Ottawa Senators, I’ll share some of the news and rumors from the team. I’ll also comment upon some of the things we’ve learned as fans about this team. Item One:...
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Red Wings Should Ask About Vitali Kravtsov

It is incredibly rare that a 21-year-old player hits the trade block before the end of their entry-level contract (ELC). When it does happen, it is often because that player hasn’t played many meaningful games in the NHL at that point, and the player would like that to change. That was the case with Lias Andersson before the New York Rangers traded him to the Los Angeles Kings, and now that’s the case with another Rangers forward: Vitali Kravtsov.
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
The Hockey Writers

Panthers’ Verhaeghe Has Had Impressive Start to NHL Career

The Florida Panthers’ top line, as they make a highly anticipated run at a division title, includes two second overall draft picks in all-star captain Aleksander Barkov and the Panthers’ biggest off-season acquisition in Sam Reinhart. Alongside them is Carter Verhaeghe, a just turned 26-year-old winger embarking on his first 82 game season in the NHL. It begs the question, what exactly do the Florida Panthers have in Verhaeghe?
NHL
The Hockey Writers

NHL Rumors: Maple Leafs, Oilers, Avalanche, Canadiens

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Toronto Maple Leafs are being forced to sign a goaltender to an amateur tryout due to cap space restraints. Meanwhile, the Edmonton Oilers are getting an important forward back into their lineup. The Montreal Canadiens have been told the league won’t challenge their decision to place Shea Weber on LTIR and the Colorado Avalanche might be getting back an important defenseman on this current road trip.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

3 Takeaways From Devils’ 4-3 Win Against the Blackhawks

The New Jersey Devils earned their first two points of the season last night in their home opener against the Chicago Blackhawks. The game was full of excitement and drama as overtime was needed to declare a winner. Plenty went right for the young team, including their core players stepping into the spotlight to provide big moments. As surprising as the team’s first victory was for fans, the atmosphere at Prudential Center may have been even more a surprise.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Oilers’ New Players Are Impacting Team Culture

The offseason moves made by the Edmonton Oilers came with a mix of applause, angst and even sorrow among team faithful. When the transactions for Duncan Keith, Zach Hyman, Warren Foegele and Derek Ryan took place over the summer, much of the focus was on age, contract, analytics and skill, with some mentioning character.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

THW Goalie Report: 32 NHL Storylines to Follow in 2021-22

Frustrated by the lack of coverage available to quench your curiosities when it comes to goaltending content? Welcome to the THW Goalie Report. A column that sets out to bring you even more in-depth NHL news, analysis, and commentary, with netminders leading the narrative. It’s not an overstatement to proclaim...
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Flames & Oilers Battle of Alberta Could Be Most Intense in Decades

For any true hockey fan, every NHL game is a great one to tune into. In any given game there always seem to be wowing plays, whether it be a highlight-reel goal, a 10-bell save, or a massive body-check. Still, there is no arguing the fact that the best games to watch are when two rivals go head to head.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Wolves’ Warsofsky Ready for the New AHL Season

The Chicago Wolves will open the 2021-22 American Hockey League (AHL) season Saturday night at the Allstate Arena. The stadium in suburban Rosemont, IL, has been home to the Wolves for 26 of their 27 seasons, with the lone exception being last season. Due to the COVID pandemic, the Wolves played their home games at their practice rink instead of inside an empty arena. Tonight will be their first home game in 587 days.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Rangers’ Lafrenière’s Montreal Homecoming a Success [Video]

It’s been a long time coming, but the New York Rangers’ Alexis Lafrenière to play a home game. The second-year player grew up north of Montreal; of course, his favourite team was the Canadiens. Unfortunately, due to COVID restrictions and league realignment, the NHL’s first overall pick from the 2020 draft didn’t cross the border during the 2020-21 season. He finally got his chance, and he made the most of scoring a goal en route to a win.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Oilers Must Take Advantage of Back-to-Backs to Win Pacific Division

The NHL powers that be had a challenging time scheduling an equal number of back-to-back games for each team because of the Olympic break in February. Generally, playing on consecutive nights is a disadvantage. Factor in less recovery time for nagging injuries and a lack of sleep if you’re the road team, and it’s easy to understand why back-to-back games aren’t favoured by players.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Windsor Spitfires Hit Mark with 2021-22 Leadership Group

There’s a new era underway at the WFCU Centre. After a 19-month hiatus because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Windsor Spitfires are adjusting to a new roster, new coaches, and now a new leadership group. On Thursday afternoon, the club announced its new captain, along with an assortment of veterans and youngsters who will lead this group into the new era.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Blackhawks Banter: Shaw, Fleury, Struggles Out of the Gate

Hello Chicago Blackhawks fans, and welcome to another Blackhawks Banter preview post! My colleagues Greg Boysen, Brooke LoFurno, Shaun Filippelli, and myself (Gail Kauchak) get together every week for our Blackhawks Banter show, where we talk all things Blackhawks. This post serves as a sneak peak into our more well-rounded discussion, which drops every Tuesday.
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy