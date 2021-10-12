67’s Down Generals in Milestone-Filled Affair

The Ottawa 67’s of the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) have plenty to be thankful for on Thanksgiving weekend in Canada, but among them is a big victory over the Oshawa Generals, a team that many have picked to be in the Eastern Conference’s upper tier. It was a game reminiscent of the 2019-20 season where the 67’s would put a chokehold on the game early on and never look back. Although it maybe wasn’t as clinical as the past couple of teams would have made it, there’s no hiding what a dominant performance it was for the 67’s.