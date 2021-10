GlaxoSmithKline isn’t just making changes with its U.S. operations. The company is now exploring a new location for its global headquarters amid a historic business revamp. GSK will leave its iconic glass-façade corporate headquarters in London, known as the GSK House, after 2023 at the earliest, the British pharma unveiled Monday. The company has yet to identify a new site but said it intends to stay in the same area to maintain “access to the U.K.’s world-leading science and innovation hubs.”

MEDICAL & BIOTECH ・ 9 DAYS AGO