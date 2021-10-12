CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Society

RESCHEDULED- UGT Community Conversation: Opening our Arms to the Asian/Indian American Communities

uppergwynedd.org
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUnfortunately, this event will no longer take place this evening, 10/12. This event will be scheduled for a later date so please stayed tuned!

www.uppergwynedd.org

Comments / 0

Related
prospectpark.org

Reimagining a Historic House: A Community Conversation

Prospect Park Alliance hosted a Community Conversation with Meredith Sorin-Horsford, Director of the Dyckman Farmhouse Museum, as part of its Re-Imagine Lefferts Historic House initiative to re-envision the mission and programming of this historic house museum while it undergoes restoration, recognize the role the house played as a site of slavery, and tell the stories of enslaved Africans and Native Americans who lived and worked the land.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Indian American#Asian
The Conversation U.S.

‘Truth and Healing Commission’ could help Native American communities traumatized by government-run boarding schools that tried to destroy Indian culture

The National Day of Remembrance for Native American children honors children who died years ago while attending the United States’ Indian boarding schools each Sept. 30. On that day this year, a bill was reintroduced in both the Senate and the House to establish an American Indian Truth and Healing Commission on Indian boarding schools.
EDUCATION
Herald & Review

OUR VIEW: Newspaper longtime community connecter

There’s little that flatters us more than seeing someone post a link to one of our stories. That’s the kind of grassroots and community support we’ve built. We have prided ourselves as the information provider for Decatur and the surrounding area for 150 years. We report on the community because we have always been a part of the community.
DECATUR, IL
pagosasprings.com

New Community Conversation event for locals starting the 14th

The FSFE – Food Coalition will be hosting an online Community Conversation this Thursday, October 14th from 2 – 3 pm via zoom on the topic of “Closing the Food Gap” The virtual meeting on Thursday will introduce community members to the author Mark Winne and will provide an overview of the book entitled “Closing the Food Gap, Resetting the Table in the Land of the Plenty.” Next Tuesday, October 19th, from 6:00-7:00 pm, the Coalition will host an in-person kick off of the book club. During the kick-off, registered participants can check out a copy of the book. Subsequent sessions will be held in person and on zoom each Tuesday from 6:00-7:00 pm through November 16th. The book club will culminate in a final discussion and book signing with the author on Tuesday, November 16th.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Society
Southwest Times Record

Arvest, UAFS art department collaborate in support of Asian-Pacific Islander community

A colorful reminder of hope and resilience in the form of thousands of delicate paper cranes is on display at the University of Arkansas at Fort Smith in the Smith-Pendergraft Campus Center. It is the result of a collaborative effort between Arvest Bank associates and the UAFS Art Department to create a physical response to increased incidents of anti-Asian violence since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.
FORT SMITH, AR
Daily Illini

South Asian Unity Week builds back community

The music roared in the Union ballroom as hundreds of South Asian students, decked out in traditional Indian clothing, jumped and twirled, performing a dance called Garba. It was a blockbuster ending to the eventful South Asian Unity Week, hosted by the Indian Student Association. However, the liveliness and euphoria...
SOCIETY
Footwear News

Vans President Reveals Why Community Action Is the Focus of Its Third Annual Checkerboard Philanthropic Initiative

For the third straight year, Vans will host Checkerboard Day, an annual philanthropic event. This year, its efforts are focused on rebuilding and revitalizing communities worldwide. “Not only are consumers now more than ever looking to align themselves with brands that share the same beliefs and values as them, but I believe global brands have a responsibility to stand up for important social causes given the impact and influence they have to drive positive change,” Vans global brand president Doug Palladini told FN. “Since Vans opened its first store in 1966, we have lived by the belief that we’re a people-first...
CHARITIES
dclabor.org

Cocktails & Conversation: Ending Violence in Our DC Communities

Increased violence is plaguing DC communities, affecting working people throughout the District. Metro Washington Labor Council president Dyana Forester will moderate a no-holds-barred discussion on the issue this Friday, “Cocktails & Conversation: Ending Violence in Our DC Communities,” with DC Ward 5 Councilmember Kenyan McDuffie, local entrepreneur and philanthropist Darnell Perkins, Aisha N. Braveboy, State's Attorney for Prince George’s County and trial lawyer J. Wyndal Gordon. Hip-hop rapper and actress Yo-Yo will also perform. The event is free, but space is limited;
WASHINGTON, DC

Comments / 0

Community Policy