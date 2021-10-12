RESCHEDULED- UGT Community Conversation: Opening our Arms to the Asian/Indian American Communities

The FSFE – Food Coalition will be hosting an online Community Conversation this Thursday, October 14th from 2 – 3 pm via zoom on the topic of “Closing the Food Gap” The virtual meeting on Thursday will introduce community members to the author Mark Winne and will provide an overview of the book entitled “Closing the Food Gap, Resetting the Table in the Land of the Plenty.” Next Tuesday, October 19th, from 6:00-7:00 pm, the Coalition will host an in-person kick off of the book club. During the kick-off, registered participants can check out a copy of the book. Subsequent sessions will be held in person and on zoom each Tuesday from 6:00-7:00 pm through November 16th. The book club will culminate in a final discussion and book signing with the author on Tuesday, November 16th.

