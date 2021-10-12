CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Houston, TX

Conroe suspect in Amber Alert of Houston 13-year-old detained on sex trafficking charge

By Gabrielle Banks
Houston Chronicle
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Conroe man has been detained on a federal sex trafficking charge in connection with a missing teen featured last week in an Amber Alert. Sha Kendrick Edward Smith, 22, appeared before U.S. Magistrate Judge Sam Sheldon Tuesday on allegations he trafficked a 13-year-old to eight johns in Harris and Montgomery counties over a dozen days in September. FBI investigators say Smith met the girl after she ran away from her foster care group home in north Houston.

www.houstonchronicle.com

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NBC News

White House rolls out plan to vaccinate kids ages 5 to 11 against Covid

WASHINGTON — The Biden administration on Wednesday announced its plan for vaccinating children ages 5 to 11 ahead of the FDA’s anticipated emergency use authorization of the Pfizer vaccine for kids in that age range. The administration has procured enough vaccine for 28 million children of that age group, which...
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Montgomery, TX
Government
Montgomery, TX
Crime & Safety
City
North Houston, TX
Conroe, TX
Crime & Safety
City
Montgomery, TX
Local
Texas Government
Houston, TX
Crime & Safety
County
Harris County, TX
Conroe, TX
Government
City
Conroe, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Harris County, TX
Government
Harris County, TX
Crime & Safety
Houston, TX
Government
Reuters

Brazil senators drop call for COVID-19 homicide charge against Bolsonaro

BRASILIA, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Brazilian senators investigating the handling of the country's COVID-19 outbreak have dropped a recommendation from their draft report that President Jair Bolsonaro be charged with genocide and homicide, instead accusing him of "crimes against humanity." Senators leading the congressional probe met late on Tuesday to...
BUSINESS
The Hill

Trump defends indicted GOP congressman

Former President Trump defended Rep. Jeff Fortenberry (R-Neb.) in a statement Tuesday night shortly after the GOP lawmaker was indicted by a federal grand jury. Fortenberry was charged with one count of scheming to conceal material facts and two counts of making false statements to federal investigators after allegedly concealing information about illegal contributions to his 2016 campaign.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Amber Alert
Reuters

N.Korea confirms submarine launch of new ballistic missile

SEOUL, Oct 20 (Reuters) - North Korea test-fired a new, smaller ballistic missile from a submarine, state media confirmed on Wednesday, a move that analysts said could be aimed at more quickly fielding an operational missile submarine. The statement from state media came a day after South Korea's military reported...
MILITARY
NBC News

FBI agents swarm Washington home of Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska

FBI agents on Tuesday swarmed the home of Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska in Washington, D.C., an agency spokesperson confirmed to NBC News. The reason for their presence wasn’t immediately clear. The spokesperson said the agency is conducting “law enforcement activity at the home” but wouldn’t elaborate. The investigation is being...
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy