Conroe suspect in Amber Alert of Houston 13-year-old detained on sex trafficking charge

A Conroe man has been detained on a federal sex trafficking charge in connection with a missing teen featured last week in an Amber Alert. Sha Kendrick Edward Smith, 22, appeared before U.S. Magistrate Judge Sam Sheldon Tuesday on allegations he trafficked a 13-year-old to eight johns in Harris and Montgomery counties over a dozen days in September. FBI investigators say Smith met the girl after she ran away from her foster care group home in north Houston.