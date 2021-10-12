Germantown Library Reopens Oct. 16 Following a Refresh Project

The branch was closed on April 24 for renovations as part of the library refresh program. County officials say the refreshed Germantown library “includes new ergonomic sit-stand circulation and information desks; renovation of the public restrooms; new paint, carpet and other floor finishes; new furniture throughout most of the library; upgraded lighting with improved energy efficient and brighter LED lamps; drinking fountain with bottle filling station; new shelving in teen area; new interior signage and exterior building name sign; sound attenuation acoustic panels in the rotunda; new VOIP phone system; and ADA accessibility upgrades throughout.”