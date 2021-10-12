Rise in Pandemic Divorce Sounds Alarm to Address Gender Inequities at Home
A hidden casualty of the pandemic: U.S. marriages. Mine was one of them. Six months ago, I logged into a Zoom room at the Skokie, Ill., courthouse. After 15 minutes of rote proceedings, the judge pronounced my spouse and I divorced. It was a strange but relieving end to a 21-year marriage that I had thought would last forever. I was just one of thousands of women who experienced the end of a relationship during the pandemic. I closed the computer and went back to check in on my son’s remote learning, joining multitudes of women doing the same with their children.msmagazine.com
