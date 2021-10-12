CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ravens are field-goal favorites vs. Chargers in marquee Week 6 matchup

By Jonas Shaffer, Baltimore Sun
The Baltimore Sun
The Baltimore Sun
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Z87OV_0cP4dI4u00
Ravens' Marquise Brown, center, celebrates his game-winning touchdown catch with Josh Oliver, from left, Bradley Bozeman and Kevin Zeitler in the overtime. Ravens defeated the Colts 31-25 at M & T Bank Stadium on October 11, 2021. Karl Merton Ferron/The Baltimore Sun

The Ravens are field-goal favorites over the Los Angeles Chargers ahead of their much-anticipated matchup Sunday in Baltimore, according to Las Vegas sportsbooks .

With the Ravens favored by three, the game would be considered nearly a toss-up on a neutral field. The Ravens and Chargers are two of the AFC’s three 4-1 teams, along with the Buffalo Bills. All three have already defeated the Kansas City Chiefs, the preseason Super Bowl favorites.

The Ravens and Chargers are both coming off wild Week 5 comebacks. The Ravens on Monday rallied from a 22-3 third-quarter deficit to knock off the visiting Indianapolis Colts in overtime Monday night, 31-25. The Chargers trailed 27-13 in the third quarter Sunday before outgunning the Cleveland Browns in a back-and-forth second half and escaping SoFi Stadium with a 47-42 win.

Sunday’s game is also a matchup of two early-season NFL Most Valuable Player contenders. Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is averaging 372 yards of total offense per game and has posted a career-high completion rate (67.1%), while Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert has 13 passing touchdowns and three interceptions and is averaging 315.2 passing yards per game on 67.1% accuracy.

The Ravens are 0-3 against the spread as favorites this season, though they’re 2-1 overall, with dramatic wins over the Detroit Lions and Colts. The Chargers, meanwhile, have covered the spread in eight of their past nine games, losing just once.

The Ravens lead the all-time series 7-6, but the Chargers won their last matchup, a wild-card-round playoff game in Baltimore in January 2019. The 23-17 win avenged a 22-10 loss to the Ravens just weeks earlier. The Ravens have won three of their past five meetings overall.

The over-under for Sunday’s game is 51 ½ points.

