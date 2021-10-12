Single Vehicle Fatal Traffic Collision | Corona

10.10.2021 | 9:55 PM | CORONA – California Highway Patrol and Riverside County Fire responded to a single vehicle traffic collision just outside of Corona, near the community of Glen Ivy. When they arrived they found one car that had overturned and gone over the guardrail and in the process had went over the embankment and was lying underneath the overpass, off of the freeway and directly on the down power lines. Edison was called to assist Cal Fire. Per witnesses, the car was speeding and driving erratically before it crashed. At this time it is unclear if drugs or alcohol were a factor or what lead to the accident. It has been confirmed that at least one was pronounced at the scene, their age and sex is unclear at this time. No more information is available at this time. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/