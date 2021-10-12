Downtown Sacramento Partnership, finalist discuss Calling All Dreamers competition

Community members now have less than a month to decide which business should be awarded a brick-and-mortar location in downtown Sacramento.

After hundred of inquiries, seven finalists have been chosen in the 2021 Calling All Dreamers competition, hosted by the Downtown Sacramento Partnership.

Finalist Tanya Millican, the owner of Gone Grazey , and Emily Hoffman with the Downtown Sacramento Partnership joined Sonseeahray to discuss the competition.

