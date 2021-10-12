CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Downtown Sacramento Partnership, finalist discuss Calling All Dreamers competition

By Sonseeahray Tonsall, Anisca Miles
FOX40
FOX40
 7 days ago

Community members now have less than a month to decide which business should be awarded a brick-and-mortar location in downtown Sacramento.

After hundred of inquiries, seven finalists have been chosen in the 2021 Calling All Dreamers competition, hosted by the Downtown Sacramento Partnership.

Finalist Tanya Millican, the owner of Gone Grazey , and Emily Hoffman with the Downtown Sacramento Partnership joined Sonseeahray to discuss the competition.

