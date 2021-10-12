CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Greenwich, CT

16th Annual Walk/Run for Abilis Supports Families with Special Needs this Sunday!

hamlethub.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAbilis Celebrates 16 Years of its Walk/Run on October 17, 2021 -- Annual Event Supports Abilis and Its Programs for Families with Special Needs. It’s time for the annual Walk/Run for Abilis event! For the 16th annual year, Walk/run for Abilis will take place on October 17 at Greenwich Point Park. Participants can walk or run in-person or participant virtually from any where in the world! Participants are encouraged to register in advance at abilis.us/walkrun; registration is free for walkers and $40 for adult 5k runners and $20 for runners ages 11-17.

news.hamlethub.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NBC News

White House rolls out plan to vaccinate kids ages 5 to 11 against Covid

WASHINGTON — The Biden administration on Wednesday announced its plan for vaccinating children ages 5 to 11 ahead of the FDA’s anticipated emergency use authorization of the Pfizer vaccine for kids in that age range. The administration has procured enough vaccine for 28 million children of that age group, which...
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Greenwich, CT
Society
City
Darien, CT
City
Norwalk, CT
Local
Connecticut Society
City
Greenwich, CT
State
Connecticut State
Reuters

Brazil senators drop call for COVID-19 homicide charge against Bolsonaro

BRASILIA, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Brazilian senators investigating the handling of the country's COVID-19 outbreak have dropped a recommendation from their draft report that President Jair Bolsonaro be charged with genocide and homicide, instead accusing him of "crimes against humanity." Senators leading the congressional probe met late on Tuesday to...
BUSINESS
The Hill

Trump defends indicted GOP congressman

Former President Trump defended Rep. Jeff Fortenberry (R-Neb.) in a statement Tuesday night shortly after the GOP lawmaker was indicted by a federal grand jury. Fortenberry was charged with one count of scheming to conceal material facts and two counts of making false statements to federal investigators after allegedly concealing information about illegal contributions to his 2016 campaign.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Celebrity Fitness#Charity#Special Needs#Walk Run For Abilis#Abilis Us Walkrun#Coffee For Good
Reuters

N.Korea confirms submarine launch of new ballistic missile

SEOUL, Oct 20 (Reuters) - North Korea test-fired a new, smaller ballistic missile from a submarine, state media confirmed on Wednesday, a move that analysts said could be aimed at more quickly fielding an operational missile submarine. The statement from state media came a day after South Korea's military reported...
MILITARY
NBC News

FBI agents swarm Washington home of Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska

FBI agents on Tuesday swarmed the home of Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska in Washington, D.C., an agency spokesperson confirmed to NBC News. The reason for their presence wasn’t immediately clear. The spokesperson said the agency is conducting “law enforcement activity at the home” but wouldn’t elaborate. The investigation is being...
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy