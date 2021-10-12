16th Annual Walk/Run for Abilis Supports Families with Special Needs this Sunday!

Abilis Celebrates 16 Years of its Walk/Run on October 17, 2021 -- Annual Event Supports Abilis and Its Programs for Families with Special Needs. It’s time for the annual Walk/Run for Abilis event! For the 16th annual year, Walk/run for Abilis will take place on October 17 at Greenwich Point Park. Participants can walk or run in-person or participant virtually from any where in the world! Participants are encouraged to register in advance at abilis.us/walkrun; registration is free for walkers and $40 for adult 5k runners and $20 for runners ages 11-17.