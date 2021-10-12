Betty Reid Soskin's Untold Musical Past Comes to Life at Brava Theater
When Betty Reid Soskin talks about her music, it can sound like she’s recalling a mysterious, long-lost friend who arrived without warning and departed just as suddenly. She became a khaki-clad icon in her ninth decade as the oldest active National Park Service ranger, but Soskin has lived many lives. Like an underground river, music has surfaced only rarely, at moments when her soul could no longer keep it contained.www.kqed.org
