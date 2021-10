Online tickets marketplace Vivid Seats CEO Stan Chia joined Cheddar’s "Opening Bell" to discuss the decision behind launching an IPO via a SPAC merger with Horizon Acquisition Corporation. According to Chia, it was the best route for the company as it looked to partner with a proven track record to strategize for the future. He also noted that pent-up demand for live events is as high as it's been in five years due to the pandemic. Shares are listed on the Nasdaq under the symbol SEAT.

ECONOMY ・ 23 HOURS AGO