Letter: Use Your Own Intelligence

You are unvaccinated probably because you don't believe the CDC or anyone in government. Fine. Don't believe all the anti-vaxers either, just use your own intelligence. Where are the highest rates of Covid infection, Covid hospitalizations and Covid deaths? In areas with the lowest vaccination rates. Where are hospitals having to ration health care and people are dying because they can't get into the hospital because the hospital is full of Covid patients? In areas with the lowest vaccination rates. Ninety percent of people hospitalized with Covid are unvaccinated, and 95% to 100% of Covid deaths are unvaccinated people. Use your own intelligence, what does that mean? If you still don't believe in the medical facts of this pandemic, then don't go to your doctor or hospital if you think you have Covid. since they obviously don't know what they are doing.