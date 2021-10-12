Letter: Honor Family, Country, Party

The family of Stanley Makarka would like to take this time to recognize some of the organizations and people that gave aid and helped the family during our time of loss: the City of Cordova Police Department, the ambulance and EMT crew, Ilanka Community Health Center, Cordova Community Medical Center, Alaska Airlines, The Eyak Corporation, Chugach Corporation, Janssen Evergreen Memorial Chapel, the Masonic Lodge, St. Michael’s Orthodox Church, Father Sergius Chocknok, Darrel Olsen, Denise and Kenneth Eleshansky, Chris and Altana Hamilton, pallbearers (Jim McDaniels, Roy Makarka, Tyler Martino, Duke Anderson, and Dimitri Komkoff), Bob and Jackie Ladd, Shaun O’Brien, Brooke Mallory, Jim Ujioka, everyone who brought or delivered food for the wake, and the Native Village of Eyak for the flowers and transportation. Also, thank you to all of Stan’s/Dad’s longtime friends and relatives who sent sympathy cards and made phone calls expressing their condolences.
