Letter: Honor Family, Country, Party

By Dave Glicksman, Northwest side
 7 days ago

There was a time, not too long ago in America that we honored our family, our country and our political party. in that order. There has been a major change on the part of many people who now put party first and by doing so have dishonored their families and totally disregarded what is good for this country.

