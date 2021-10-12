CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Letter: Duplicitous Ducey Re: Feds Scold Ducey Over Funds 10/6

By Sue Thorne, Foothills
 7 days ago

Re: the Oct. 6 article "Feds scold Ducey over funds." Oh, what a hero Gov. Ducey portrays himself to be!! Distracting us from the damage he's done to voting in AZ and public school funding by rabble rousing with extremist governors at the border which already has immigrant policy in place. How heroic he is grandstanding for a wasteful wall that destroys our environment, disrupts waterways, destroys migration paths for wildlife & fragments indigenous communities.

