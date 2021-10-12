Letter: Get Your Shots

Re “Persuasion, not mandates, should boost vaccinations” (Oct. 7):This is not a matter of deciding whether to get a tetanus shot, which is a personal choice. This is a matter of public health and safety where what someone decides can have serious and even potentially fatal consequences on others, who don’t have choices. It is undisputed that someone who has COVID-19 may or may not have symptoms but can still pass the virus to others. Even if others have been vaccinated, they can still possibly be affected by the virus, becoming ill. And remember even if the vaccine is 95% effective, this means 5% can become very ill or die from exposure, and it can still cause illness that may not require hospitalization in others. Mandates minimize the number of people who have been sitting on the fence or who will become vaccinated for fear of their job. This is not a matter of opinion, it is a matter of minimizing the COVID threat so we can return to our normal lives sooner.— Bill Willen, Torrance.

TORRANCE, CA ・ 9 DAYS AGO