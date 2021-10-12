CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Letter: Get Your Shots

By Ron Stirling, East side
 7 days ago

The Covid virus and its variants are killers! The death toll in our nation has exceeded 700,000 and is climbing steadily. This virus cares not whether you are rich or poor, Republican or Democrat, Christian or Muslim, white or black, young or old, male or female. It seeks any warm body.

Related
Pasadena Star-News

The time for persuasion has passed to get the shot to protect us all: Letters

Re “Persuasion, not mandates, should boost vaccinations” (Oct. 7):This is not a matter of deciding whether to get a tetanus shot, which is a personal choice. This is a matter of public health and safety where what someone decides can have serious and even potentially fatal consequences on others, who don’t have choices. It is undisputed that someone who has COVID-19 may or may not have symptoms but can still pass the virus to others. Even if others have been vaccinated, they can still possibly be affected by the virus, becoming ill. And remember even if the vaccine is 95% effective, this means 5% can become very ill or die from exposure, and it can still cause illness that may not require hospitalization in others. Mandates minimize the number of people who have been sitting on the fence or who will become vaccinated for fear of their job. This is not a matter of opinion, it is a matter of minimizing the COVID threat so we can return to our normal lives sooner.— Bill Willen, Torrance.
TORRANCE, CA
Letter: I Know My Tire Guy is Vaccinated...How About My Dentist?

Today I visited my dentist; first time since the pandemic. I inquired, “Has everybody here been vaccinated?” The response was “We can’t answer that question. It’s a privacy issue.” I was shocked. Here are people leaning over my maskless face, breathing on me, with their hands in my mouth and they refuse to tell me if they have been vaccinated? I assumed if they had been vaccinated that they would gladly tell me. I took exception to their answer and left.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Letter: Pastors, Protect Your Parishioners

Pastors, please protect your parishioners during this pandemic! As an ordained minister, public health advocate, and a PhD student at the University of Arizona Mel & Enid Zuckerman College of Public Health, I am appalled by the misinformation being spouted from pulpits and the lack of best practices being implemented to protect parishioners from SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) in the Tucson community.
TUCSON, AZ
Sandusky Register

Time to get the flu shot

SANDUSKY — October is considered an ideal month to get the annual flu shot. The shots are widely available at local pharmacies, and the Erie County Health Department also is willing to come out to a local business or organization and carry out group inoculations. The Register, for example, hosted...
ERIE COUNTY, OH
Yakima Herald Republic

Letter: Resistance to vaccine is dismaying -- take the shot

To the editor -- I am shocked and dismayed at the number of people who are protesting and refusing the vaccine. From what I've heard, few have a valid excuse to do so. They don't want the government telling them what to do, they never get sick/have a strong likelihood of surviving the virus; they are worried about the side-effects. And the list goes on.
YAKIMA, WA
Best Life

If You Got Moderna, Dr. Fauci Warns Against Doing This

Health experts have been weighing the risks and benefits of offering booster doses over the last few months, leading up to a recent decision by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to authorize a third shot of Pfizer to groups of people at high risk for severe COVID. This decision has resulted in hundreds of thousands of adults across the U.S. scheduling booster dose appointments for the coming weeks. But while some recipients of the other vaccines may be considering signing up for an additional dose despite not yet being authorized to do so, there is a reason you should wait—especially if you got the Moderna vaccine, White House Chief COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, recently warned.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

If You Have This Frozen Food at Home, Don't Eat It, FDA Says

Cooking can often feel like a precarious affair from both food safety and palatability standpoints. If you undercook certain dishes, you end up with an inedible mess. If you undercook them, you might just make someone sick. Unfortunately, no matter how you prepare popular foods from one particular company right now, you may be putting your health at risk, as the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has just announced that nearly 6,000 pounds of this operation's products are potentially contaminated with dangerous bacteria. Read on to discover if you should be purging your kitchen of these foods now.
FOOD SAFETY
spring.org.uk

COVID: Higher Levels Of This Vitamin May Reduce Infection Risk

Having this vitamin above recommended levels may reduce the risk of coronavirus infection. Higher than recommended levels of vitamin D — above those previously considered sufficient — could lower the risk for COVID-19 infection. Vitamin D levels of around 30 ng/mL is generally considered the normal range. However, a study...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

Unvaccinated People Are Banned From This, Starting Today

At the beginning of 2021, many held out hope that new COVID vaccines would bring a swift end to the pandemic. But as the year nears its end, the U.S. is still battling the coronavirus, as both a rise in the Delta variant and slowing vaccination rates caused cases, hospitalizations, and deaths to rise to substantial levels again over the summer. So in another effort to mitigate the continued spread of COVID, officials, businesses, and states across the country have been introducing vaccination mandates to encourage citizens to complete their vaccine series. Today, a new massive vaccination mandate has hit several states.
LABOR ISSUES
CBS Austin

Fully vaccinated man dies, wife's warning

NORTH PALM BEACH, Fla. - A family in Florida is heartbroken and shocked after a fully-vaccinated, 58-year-old man with no co-morbid conditions died of COVID-19. "He was a beautiful, handsome, strong, healthy, kindhearted guy who was loved by so many people,” said Jamie Konidare, Vincent Konidare’s wife. A proud father...
RELATIONSHIPS
10TV

VERIFY: Your blood type and risk for COVID-19

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Blood type and risk of COVID-19. It's something that's been studied -- and you'll find a ton of conflicting information out there. This is a perfect example of why we verify your questions. Our goal is to provide answers that can't be found in a Google search. When you search this question -- so many different answers pop up from several different studies.
COLUMBUS, OH
EatThis

What Smoking Marijuana Every Day Does to Your Body

With American sprinter Sha'Carri Richardson suspended for a month due to a positive marijuana test, you might be wondering what smoking it does to your body. With medical marijuana legal in states like California, Colorado, Illinois and a growing list, adoption of the drug is becoming more and more commonplace—as is consumption. We consulted doctors and medical resources to discover what happens if you smoke marijuana every day. (Note: do not use marijuana without consulting a medical professional first.) Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
PHARMACEUTICALS

