Letter: Voting on Mask Mandates
Re: the Oct. 9 article "Why I have voted against K-1 2 school mask mandate." Supervisor Rex Scott’s long-winded explanation of why he has voted against mask mandates in Pima County Schools really doesn’t hold water. Everyone knows the difficulty of enforcing such a mandate. Trump and the Republicans have made the response to this deadly pandemic a political beachball (defunding WHO, muzzling CDC, denigrating Dr. Fauci’s efforts and expertise) they continue to try and keep bouncing in the stands. Every Republican knows vaccines and masks and social distancing are just ploys to keep the democrats in power! Seriously Mr. Scott? Mask Mandates and Bans against mask mandates are simply party platforms now. Why do you think you were “voting” on them?tucson.com
