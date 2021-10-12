CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colts Blue Zone Podcast episode 167 ‘What to Make of Indy’s Monday Night Collapse’

By Joe Hopkins
 7 days ago

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts had a comfortable second-half lead on the Ravens in Baltimore, until they didn’t…

On the latest episode of the Colts Blue Zone Podcast, Mike Chappell and Joe Hopkins recap the wild game (2:26), discuss takeaways (21:48) and check in on a still very winnable AFC South (34:52).

Be sure to join us Thursday as the Blue Zone crew previews the Colts’ upcoming matchup with the Houston Texans.

