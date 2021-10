Corry's girls soccer team played at Titusville for the second time winning with a score of 4-0 on Thursday. "It was a scoreless first half and the girls had to not only play against Titusville but also battle through the worst officiating I have ever seen," claimed coach Brendan Boucher. "The amount of free kicks Titusville was awarded could have easily swung the momentum of the game. But the girls pushed through and came out fired up for the second half.

CORRY, PA ・ 4 DAYS AGO