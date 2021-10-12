CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
2022 Ford E-Transit Is Roughly $9K More Expensive Than ICE Counterpart

fordauthority.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 2022 Ford E-Transit is scheduled to launch later this year, and Ford Authority has reported all of the pertinent details regarding the all-electric Ford Transit in the months since its reveal last November. Pricing for the 2022 Ford E-Transit is already available in both the U.S. and the UK, but 2022 Transit pricing is not. However, according to documents shared with Ford Authority regarding Transit pricing, the electrified version is roughly $9,000 more expensive than its ICE-powered counterpart across the board.

