2022 Ford E-Transit Is Roughly $9K More Expensive Than ICE Counterpart

Ford discount programs have varied in scope and size throughout 2021, and frequently shifted gears in terms of what The Blue Oval wants them to accomplish, be it providing extra cash for would-be buyers to order vehicles, or later incentivizing the purchase of in stock units, as Ford Authority previously reported. A new initiative primarily aimed toward auto show attendees promises to give even more cash to buyers looking to get into a new Ford Motor Company product as well. According to Cars Direct, the automaker has rolled out two incentive programs that could net savvy shoppers with up to $800, provided they actually commit to a new vehicle.

ECONOMY ・ 1 DAY AGO