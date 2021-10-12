CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Wieden+Kennedy co-founder David Kennedy dies at 82

By I-Hsien Sherwood
Advertising Age
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDavid Kennedy, co-founder of Wieden+Kennedy and one of the creative minds behind Nike’s iconic “Just Do It” campaign, died Sunday. He was 82. The agency has temporarily renamed itself Kennedy+Wieden in his honor. Subscribe to Ad Age now for award-winning news and insight. “David Kennedy was the purest part of...

adage.com

Comments / 0

Related
Advertising Age

A look back on David Kennedy's creative legacy

“Creativity is like a plague that I’ve contracted and I can’t get rid of. It’s just an itch I gotta scratch, I can’t stop. If I were in a jail cell facing execution, I’d be making something out of something. It’s a compulsive fixation that I’ve had all my life.”
ENTERTAINMENT
Fast Company

If you know Nike’s Just Do It, you should know ad legend David Kennedy

Advertising is a funny business in that it’s entertainment, utilizing music, film, and brands people love, yet the general public often doesn’t know—or care—who is behind it. Of course, most advertising is pretty forgettable and so this dynamic works out just fine. Yet some names are worth knowing. David Kennedy, who was behind some of the most culturally influential and memorable ads of the last century as cofounder of Wieden+Kennedy, is one of those names.
BUSINESS
AdWeek

Wieden+Kennedy Names Jai Tedeschi as Global Director of Culture and Operations

Wieden+Kennedy has hired Jai Tedeschi as global director of culture and operations, a new role on the independent network’s global leadership team. Tedeschi was formerly R/GA’s vice president and global executive director of culture and operations. In the new role, Tedeschi will help evolve the agency’s structures and systems to...
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
Oregon State
Variety

Best-Selling Celebrity Memoirs: Billy Porter Joins the Ranks

All products and services featured by Variety are independently selected by Variety editors. However, Variety may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. Some people’s lives are so extraordinary it would feel remiss not to memorialize their stories on the page. When it has a real-life Hollywood ending, even better. Some of the most captivating celebrity memoirs have been published in the last couple of years, with many making their way to the top of dozens of best-seller lists. The latest to join the ranks is Billy Porter’s...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Leo Burnett
Person
Michael Jordan
Person
Colin Kaepernick
Person
Lou Reed
Person
Spike Lee
The Hollywood Reporter

TikTok’s North Star Boys Sign With WME (Exclusive)

North Star Boys, the TikTok collective founded by Oliver and Sebastian Moy, have signed with WME for representation in all areas. The group of nine creators — Tyler and Kane Bray, Ryan Nguyen, Darren Liang, Bae Merola, Regie Macalino, Justin Phan and the Moys — formed this year and launched a content house in August. As of Wednesday, the North Star Boys have 4.2 million followers on TikTok, while their most-viewed video has more than 43 million views. The collective of Asian American creators also has a YouTube channel where the nine can be seen participating in challenges, including a recent video based off of the games featured in Netflix’s hit series Squid Game. WME is continuing to expand its representation of TikTok talent, with recent signings including creators Sissy Sheridan, William White and Sheena Melwani. Those creators join a digital roster that also includes Addison Rae, Chase Hudson and Taylor Cassidy. The North Star Boys continue to be managed by Charles Morris of House 17 and Tyler Bray.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
IndieWire

From Alex Gibney to Steve James, 19 Documentarians Will Make You Ache for the Loss of Diane Weyermann

Social justice has always been the bailiwick of documentary filmmakers, but the late Diane Weyermann was the woman who gave it the financing and clout it deserved. From the Sundance Institute to Participant Media, she passionately supported documentaries that might not otherwise exist. She made them better, found their audiences, and elevated what was once considered a low-budget sideline. Her projects received 10 Oscar nominations (including “RBG,” “The Look of Silence,” “Murderball,” and “The Square”) and four wins (including “The Cove,” “Citizenfour,” “An Inconvenient Truth,” and “American Factory”). However, to sum up her impact in the language of credits and awards...
MOVIES
Advertising Age

Little Caesars uses TikTok to cast its next commercial

Little Caesars is looking for the star of its next commercial on TikTok. This weekend, the pizza chain announced the challenge at DC FanDome, a free DC virtual fan event. The casting call asks people to submit TikTok videos to be featured in a Little Caesars commercial tied to the upcoming "The Batman" movie, which will come out in March 2022. Commercials created from the Little Caesars' TikTok casting call will air in the weeks leading up to the film’s release and are part of a larger partnership with Warner Bros. Pictures.
MLB
WBTAM/WBTFM

Bo Thompson: Media Expert Dr. Robert Thompson

Our media expert Dr. Robert Thompson joins us in remembering General Colin Powell who died yesterday at the age of 84, the William Shatner space shot on Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin rocket, and Disney announces big delays in their upcoming movie release schedule.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Advertising#Art Directors#Wieden Kennedy Co#Kennedy Wieden#Mccann Erickson#Young Rubicam#Benton Bowles
Deadline

Carole King & James Taylor Documentary From Frank Marshall Set For CNN & HBO Max

Frank Marshall is dancing from the Bees Gees to Carole King and James Taylor. The filmmaker is directing and producing a concert documentary about the legendary musicians for CNN and HBO Max. Carole King & James Taylor: Just Call Out My Name will premiere on CNN with HBO Max taking U.S. and international distribution. The pair have been friends for 50 years and famously played together at LA’s The Troubadour in 1970. They got back together for a show at the venue’s 50th anniversary in 2007, where they played hits such as “You’ve Got a Friend” and “I Feel the Earth Move”, which...
ENTERTAINMENT
Advertising Age

Advertising Week Daily: Triller's creator ambitions, United discusses vaccines, and more

Welcome to Day 1 of Ad Age’s special edition Advertising Week newsletter. Whether you’re attending in-person at Hudson Yards or from the comfort of your home office, many marketers will likely be glad to see the return of Advertising Week New York. One of the biggest ad industry events has returned, at least partially in-person, after 18 months of COVID-19 cancellations, logistical nightmares and virtual-only presentations. And from a new socially-distanced venue to complimentary fries at Shake Shack (more on that later), the annual event has made its almost-post-pandemic comeback.
INDUSTRY
IndieWire

‘Chameleon Street’: Wendell B. Harris on His Long-‘Suppressed’ Sundance Winner and His Lost Hollywood Years

When Wendell B. Harris Jr. made his first — and, even three decades on, still only — film, “Chameleon Street,” he offered up a scrappy and brilliant debut venture. Based on the incredible true story of Black con artist William Douglas Street, Jr., a man of high intelligence but little formal education, the film follows its genius con man (played by Harris himself) as he sneaks into Yale, pretends to be a French foreign-exchange student, lands a job with “Time,” works as a lawyer, and even performs a stunning number of operations as a surgeon, before eventually being caught. A witty and...
MOVIES
Variety

Producers Isaac Robert Hurwitz, Seth A. Goldstein Form Broadway Transmedia Company Hugo Six (EXCLUSIVE)

Producers Isaac Robert Hurwitz and Seth A. Goldstein are teaming up to launch Hugo Six, a transmedia production company that will focus on Broadway content and talent. Co-founded by Hurwitz and Goldstein, the company is dedicated to creating diverse and dynamic content for the stage and screen. Hugo Six has a musical television property and several new Broadway-aimed musicals on its development slate. Earlier this summer, Hurwitz and Goldstein produced the song for “LEGO Store: The Musical,” a two-minute musical film that can currently be seen in taxis all over NYC. As an independent producer, Hurwitz is currently represented on Broadway...
ENTERTAINMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Honda
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Nike
Advertising Age

TikTok appoints Publicis Groupe's Le Truc to global creative brief

TikTok today debuts a global creative campaign after appointing Publicis Groupe's recently launched U.S.-based center of creative excellence Le Truc to work on the brief. The new work features the tagline "You have to see it" and stars ordinary people, celebrities and TikTok creators discussing cultural moments on the platform.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Advertising Age

Meet the new agency that knows you hate ads

Marcel Yunes and Rick Williams know that everyone swipes past Instagram ads and spaces out during commercial breaks. That’s what Williams said is the core idea of the duo’s new agency Fable.works: “Nobody loves ads.” Although, after a brief and dramatic pause, he clarified, “Or at least things that look like ads.”
BUSINESS
Advertising Age

Ally taps DC universe in new campaign supporting diverse comic book creators

Online financial institution Ally is tapping into the DC universe to help support diverse comic book creators as part of a new marketing campaign that’s debuting this weekend. Launching during this weekend’s virtual DC FanDome event, the Ally-sponsored Milestone Initiative is part of a deal between WarnerMedia, DC and Black-owned...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy