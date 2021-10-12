CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ultimovacs ASA: Share capital increase related to exercise of options

 8 days ago

Ultimovacs ASA: Share capital increase related to exercise of options. Oslo, 12 October 2021, the Board of Directors of Ultimovacs ASA (the "Company") has resolved to increase the Company's share capital by NOK 5,850 through the issuance of 58,500 new shares, each with a par value of NOK 0.10. The resolution is based on an authorisation to increase the share capital granted by the Company's general meeting on 15 April 2021.

Life Style Extra

IN BRIEF: One Heritage loss widens, development construction continues

One Heritage Group PLC - residential property developer in north-west England - Reports widened pretax loss of GBP808,977 in the year ended June 30, from a GBP220,000 loss the year prior. Co-living revenue rises 55% year-on-year to GBP340,168 from GBP220,000. Development management revenue totals GBP124,199, compared to none the previous year.
Life Style Extra

IN BRIEF: System1 expects to swing to profit in first half

System1 Group PLC - marketing and brand consultancy based in London - Sees "marked" increase in sales of automated data products in the first half, which ended September 30. Says data products represented 45% of revenue in second quarter, growing from 28% in the first quarter. Notes data revenue in the second quarter exceeded the first quarter despite a quarter-on-quarter reduction in total revenue. Total revenue in the first half grew 22% on last year to GBP12.3 million.
MarketWatch

AirSculpt Technologies sets IPO price range at $15 to $17 a share

AirSculpt Technologies Inc. on Wednesday could raise about $160 million in its upcoming initial public offering, based on the midpoint of its estimated price range of $15 to $17 a share and 10 million shares in the offering. The company will raise about $26.6 million by offering 1.56 million shares, and selling shareholders will draw in $143.4 million of the total proceeds. AirSculpt Technologies will have 55.4 million shares outstanding after it goes public, with a market cap of $886 million based on a share price of $16. AirSculpt, which specializes in fat removal through a minimally invasive process, reported net income of $16.7 million on revenue of $61 million in the six months ended June 30, compared to a net loss of $908,000 and revenue of $22.1 million in the year-ago period. Vesey Street Capital Partners will own 47% of the company once it goes public, according to its IPO prospectus. Morgan Stanley, Piper Sandler and SVB Leerink are the lead underwriters out of five banks working on the deal.
Life Style Extra

Share Price Information for Polar Capital Technology Trust (PCT)

Polar Capital Technology Trust plc ("the Company") Notification is given that pursuant to the authority granted at the Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 1 September 2021 to make market purchases of the Company's own shares. A market purchase of 25,000 ordinary shares of 25p each in the...
Life Style Extra

Share Price Information for Plant Health (PHC)

The information communicated in this announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of Regulation 596/2014. ("Plant Health Care" or "the Company") Exercise of Options, Issue of Equity, Director / PDMR Shareholding. and Total Voting Rights. Plant Health Care, a leading provider of novel patent-protected biological products to...
Life Style Extra

Share Price Information for Bh Macro Gbp (BHMG)

BH Macro Limited - Monthly Shareholder Report - September 2021. BH Macro Limited - Monthly Shareholder Report - September 2021. BH Macro Limited(the "Company")(a closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 46235) Monthly Shareholder Report – September 2021. Attached is a link to the September 2021 Monthly Shareholder...
Life Style Extra

Oxa5.l Regulatory News (OXA5)

DB ETC plc (the Issuer) (Incorporated and registered in Jersey under the Companies (Jersey) Law 1991 (as amended) with registered number 103781) The Issuer has agreed to buy back the ETC Securities for the following Series as set out in the table below. Following the buy-back of the ETC Securities...
Life Style Extra

Share Price Information for TR Property Investment Trust (TRY)

As at close of business on 19th October 2021, the unaudited net asset value per Ordinary share including current financial year revenue items was 493.7p (and 493.6p including debt marked at fair value). The unaudited net asset value excluding current financial year revenue items was 483.1p (and 483.1p including debt marked at fair value).
Life Style Extra

Transaction in Own Shares

• • • • • • • • • • • • • • • •. Royal Dutch Shell plc (the ‘Company’) announces that on 20 October 2021 it purchased the following number of 'B' Shares for cancellation. Aggregated information on “B” shares purchased according to trading venues:. Date of...
MarketWatch

Fluence Energy sets IPO price range at $21 to $24 a share

Fluence Energy Inc. said Tuesday it plans to raise about $698 million by offering 31 million shares at an estimated price range of $21 to $24 a share. The Arlington, Va., energy storage company that launched as a joint venture between AES and Siemens plans to list its Class A common stock on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol FLNC. Fluence Energy reported a net loss of $74.8 million for the nine months ended June 30, compared to a loss of $45.6 million in the year-ago period. It's projecting total revenue for the fiscal year ending Sept. 30 of between $650 million and $699 million, compared to $561.3 million of total revenue for the fiscal year ended September 30.
Life Style Extra

Wise backs annual guidance but tips lower second half take rate

(Alliance News) - Wise PLC on Tuesday posted a hike in both revenue and transaction volumes, though the newly listed fintech firm saw its recent share price weakness continue. Wise is a London-based company offering international money transfers that recently rebranded from TransferWise. In its financial second quarter ended September,...
Life Style Extra

IN BRIEF: Greencoat Renewables raises EUR165 million via placing

Greencoat Renewables PLC - Dublin-based investor in euro-dominated assets - Raises EUR165 million through oversubscribed placing of 148.6 million shares at a price of EUR1.11 each. Proceeds from the fundraise will go towards a growing pipeline of opportunities in continental Europe and Ireland, as well as partly pay down the...
Life Style Extra

IN BRIEF: Kosmos Energy launches USD400 million note offering

Kosmos Energy Ltd - oil and gas exploration and production along Atlantic Margins - Launches offering for USD400 million in senior notes due 2027. Proceeds from the note offering will go towards refinancing the USD400 million of privately placed notes used by the company to fund its acquisition of Anadarko WCTP Co.
MarketWatch

American Electric Power raises dividend, to boost implied yield to over 3.7%

Shares of American Electric Power Co. Inc. rose 0.6% in morning trading Tuesday, after the Ohio-based electricity transmission company said it raised its cash dividend by 5.4%. The new quarterly dividend of 78 cents a share, up from 74 cents, will be payable Dec. 10 to shareholders of record on Nov. 10. At current stock price, the new annual dividend rate implies a dividend yield of 3.74%, which compares with the SPDR Utilities Select Sector ETF's yield of 3.01% and the implied yield for the S&P 500 of 1.34%. American Electric's stock has edged up 0.3% year to date, while the utilities ETF has gained 4.8% and the S&P 500 has rallied 20.2%.
Life Style Extra

IN BRIEF: Nostrum extends forbearance deal on notes once again

Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC - oil & gas company - Receives agreement from all the members of the informal ad hoc noteholder group to extend the expiry of the current forbearance agreement from Tuesday to November 9. The exploration and production company, which operates in the Caspian Basin area...
Life Style Extra

IN BRIEF: Aura Energy raises funds through entitlement offer

Aura Energy Ltd - Australian exploration company focussed on Sweden and Mauritania - Says it is to offer Australia and New Zealand shareholders 1 option for every 3 shares held. Aura is issuing options at AUD0.015, exercisable at AUD0.052, to raise AUD2.0 million. It adds that entitlement offer underwritten by KTM Capital and follows the rights issue in April.
Life Style Extra

IN BRIEF: Fidelity Emerging Markets notes results of tender offer

Fidelity Emerging Markets Fund Ltd - investment firm - In tender offer to repurchase up to 25% of company's capital, 103.3 million redeemable preference shares were tendered. However, the company will purchase 30.4 million shares at a price equal to 98% of its net asset value per share as at 2200 BST on Monday.
Life Style Extra

M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc: Net Asset Value

M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc (MGCI) M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc: Net Asset Value 18-Oct-2021 / 17:34 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
MarketWatch

Ensemble Health Partners to raise up to $649 million in planned IPO

Ensemble Health Partners Inc. set terms for its initial public offering on Tuesday, with plans to offer 29.5 million shares, priced at $19 to $22 each. The company would raise $649 million at the top of that range, at a valuation of $1.2 billion. The company has applied to list on Nasdaq, under the ticker "ENSB.' Goldman Sachs, BofA Securities, Deutsche Bank and Guggenheim are lead underwriters in a team of 12 banks working on the deal. "Ensemble Health Partners is a leading provider of technology-enabled revenue cycle management ("RCM") solutions for health systems, including hospitals and affiliated physician groups," the company says in its prospectus.
