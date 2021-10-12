Ultimovacs ASA: Share capital increase related to exercise of options
Ultimovacs ASA: Share capital increase related to exercise of options. Oslo, 12 October 2021, the Board of Directors of Ultimovacs ASA (the "Company") has resolved to increase the Company's share capital by NOK 5,850 through the issuance of 58,500 new shares, each with a par value of NOK 0.10. The resolution is based on an authorisation to increase the share capital granted by the Company's general meeting on 15 April 2021.www.lse.co.uk
Comments / 0