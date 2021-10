When businesses began introducing mobile apps, many probably considered them simply as a way to share some of the features and information to be found in full on their desktop websites. Today, however, the majority of Web traffic originates from mobile devices. Clearly, consumers increasingly prefer to carry out their online activities on mobile devices, meaning that for many businesses, a well-functioning mobile app has moved from “nice-to-have” to “must-have.”

CELL PHONES ・ 6 DAYS AGO