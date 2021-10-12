CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Alabama State

City of Tuscaloosa Receives Three Awards from the Alabama Chapter of the American Planning Association

Tuscaloosa, Alabama
Tuscaloosa, Alabama
 10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Nz3H1_0cP4Xt9L00

The City of Tuscaloosa has been awarded two Outstanding Planning Awards and a Distinguished Leadership Award from the Alabama Chapter of the American Planning Association for 2021.

The City was awarded:

  • The Outstanding Planning Award for a Comprehensive Plan for Communities with a Population of 50,000 or more for the Framework comprehensive plan,
  • The Outstanding Planning Award for a Project or Implementation Tool for Elevate Tuscaloosa, and
  • The Distinguished Leadership Award for an Elected Public Official for Mayor Walt Maddox.

The Outstanding Planning Award for a Comprehensive Plan recognizes an outstanding comprehensive plan addressing the long-range development of an area, town, city, county or region.

The Outstanding Planning Award for a Project or Implementation Tool recognizes an outstanding project or tool that is a significant advancement to the cause of planning, with special emphasis on results and how a project or tool implements a plan.

The Distinguished Leadership Award recognizes an elected official who has made significant, positive contributions to and/or demonstrated a strong support of planning.

The City will be recognized for these awards at the Mississippi-Alabama Joint Conference in Biloxi, MS on Thursday, October 14, 2021.

“I am very excited for my team to receive these awards for their hard work,” Mayor Walt Maddox says. “This recognition is a testament to the endless passion, dedication and standard of excellence held by our team at the City. I am honored to work with them every day.”

The Alabama Chapter of the American Planning Association helps residents of Alabama improve the quality of their lives through rational and comprehensive approaches to physical, economic, and human resource planning. Learn more at alabamaplanning.org.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

CDC panel approves Moderna and J&J boosters

A CDC advisory panel is recommending booster doses of both Moderna's and Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccines. Now CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky will decide whether to accept or revise the committee's recommendations. Meg Oliver has more.
PUBLIC HEALTH
NBC News

Human remains found in Florida reserve confirmed to be Brian Laundrie, FBI says

Partial remains found by authorities searching for Brian Laundrie, Gabby Petito’s fiancé, were confirmed to be his after a review of dental records. The remains were found in Florida's Carlton Reserve on Wednesday after more than a month of searching for Laundrie, who was declared a person of interest in Petito's disappearance before her body was found in Wyoming. The FBI field office in Denver announced that the remains were positively identified Thursday.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Government
State
Alabama State
City
Tuscaloosa, AL
Tuscaloosa, AL
Government
The Hill

Ethics office warned officials about unnecessary trades

The Federal Reserve’s ethics office warned officials against making unnecessary trades in March 2020, when the central bank was beginning to take measures to support the financial market as the pandemic was starting to take hold in the U.S. The New York Times reported on Thursday that the Fed’s Board...
ECONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Walt Maddox
Reuters

League, players reach agreement to drop 'race-norming' in settlement program

Oct 21 (Reuters) - The National Football League (NFL) and former players have agreed to eliminate race-based methods of weighing claims in the league's $1 billion settlement program over brain injuries under a proposal filed in federal court. Former players Kevin Henry and Najeh Davenport alleged in a proposed class-action...
NFL
Tuscaloosa, Alabama

Tuscaloosa, Alabama

41
Followers
70
Post
740
Views
ABOUT

Incorporated as a town on December 13, 1819, it was named after Tuskaloosa, the chief of a band of Muskogean-speaking people. They battled and were defeated by forces of Spanish explorer Hernando de Soto in 1540 in the Battle of Mabila, thought to have been located in what is now central Alabama. Tuscaloosa served as Alabama's capital city from 1826 to 1846.

Comments / 0

Community Policy