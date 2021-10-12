City of Tuscaloosa Receives Three Awards from the Alabama Chapter of the American Planning Association

The City of Tuscaloosa has been awarded two Outstanding Planning Awards and a Distinguished Leadership Award from the Alabama Chapter of the American Planning Association for 2021.

The City was awarded:

The Outstanding Planning Award for a Comprehensive Plan for Communities with a Population of 50,000 or more for the Framework comprehensive plan ,

for a Comprehensive Plan for Communities with a Population of 50,000 or more for the , The Outstanding Planning Award for a Project or Implementation Tool for Elevate Tuscaloosa , and

for a Project or Implementation Tool for , and The Distinguished Leadership Award for an Elected Public Official for Mayor Walt Maddox.

The Outstanding Planning Award for a Comprehensive Plan recognizes an outstanding comprehensive plan addressing the long-range development of an area, town, city, county or region.

The Outstanding Planning Award for a Project or Implementation Tool recognizes an outstanding project or tool that is a significant advancement to the cause of planning, with special emphasis on results and how a project or tool implements a plan.

The Distinguished Leadership Award recognizes an elected official who has made significant, positive contributions to and/or demonstrated a strong support of planning.

The City will be recognized for these awards at the Mississippi-Alabama Joint Conference in Biloxi, MS on Thursday, October 14, 2021.

“I am very excited for my team to receive these awards for their hard work,” Mayor Walt Maddox says. “This recognition is a testament to the endless passion, dedication and standard of excellence held by our team at the City. I am honored to work with them every day.”

The Alabama Chapter of the American Planning Association helps residents of Alabama improve the quality of their lives through rational and comprehensive approaches to physical, economic, and human resource planning. Learn more at alabamaplanning.org.