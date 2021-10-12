CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Share Price Information for Bh Macro Gbp (BHMG)

 8 days ago

BH Macro Limited - Net Asset Value(s) BH Macro Limited - Net Asset Value(s) BH MACRO LIMITED (the “Company”) (a closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 46235) LEI: 549300ZOFF0Z2CM87C29. Announcement of Weekly Estimated Net Asset Values. As at the close of business on 8th October 2021 the...

www.lse.co.uk

Life Style Extra

London open: Stocks tread water as investors mull inflation data

(Sharecast News) - London stocks were little changed in early trade on Wednesday as investors mulled the latest UK inflation figures. At 0830 BST, the FTSE 100 was down 0.1% at 7,212.96, while sterling was 0.1% weaker against the dollar at 1.3784. Data released earlier by the Office for National...
BUSINESS
Life Style Extra

IN BRIEF: System1 expects to swing to profit in first half

System1 Group PLC - marketing and brand consultancy based in London - Sees "marked" increase in sales of automated data products in the first half, which ended September 30. Says data products represented 45% of revenue in second quarter, growing from 28% in the first quarter. Notes data revenue in the second quarter exceeded the first quarter despite a quarter-on-quarter reduction in total revenue. Total revenue in the first half grew 22% on last year to GBP12.3 million.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
MarketWatch

AirSculpt Technologies sets IPO price range at $15 to $17 a share

AirSculpt Technologies Inc. on Wednesday could raise about $160 million in its upcoming initial public offering, based on the midpoint of its estimated price range of $15 to $17 a share and 10 million shares in the offering. The company will raise about $26.6 million by offering 1.56 million shares, and selling shareholders will draw in $143.4 million of the total proceeds. AirSculpt Technologies will have 55.4 million shares outstanding after it goes public, with a market cap of $886 million based on a share price of $16. AirSculpt, which specializes in fat removal through a minimally invasive process, reported net income of $16.7 million on revenue of $61 million in the six months ended June 30, compared to a net loss of $908,000 and revenue of $22.1 million in the year-ago period. Vesey Street Capital Partners will own 47% of the company once it goes public, according to its IPO prospectus. Morgan Stanley, Piper Sandler and SVB Leerink are the lead underwriters out of five banks working on the deal.
MARKETS
Life Style Extra

Oxa5.l Regulatory News (OXA5)

DB ETC plc (the Issuer) (Incorporated and registered in Jersey under the Companies (Jersey) Law 1991 (as amended) with registered number 103781) The Issuer has agreed to buy back the ETC Securities for the following Series as set out in the table below. Following the buy-back of the ETC Securities...
MARKETS
MarketWatch

Online-learning platform Udemy to offer 14.5 million shares in IPO priced at $27 to $29 each

Online-learning platform Udemy Inc. set terms for its initial public offering on Wednesday, with plans to offer 14.5 million shares priced at $27 to $29 each. The company would raise $420.5 million at the top of that range at a valuation of almost $4 billion, based on the 137.4 million shares expected to be outstanding after the deal closes. The company has applied to list on Nasdaq, under the ticker "UDMY." Morgan Stanley and JP Morgan are lead underwriters in a syndicate of 11 banks. Proceeds of the deal will be used for general corporate purposes and working capital,...
MARKETS
TheConversationAU

What is an ETF? And why is it driving Bitcoin back to record high prices?

The Bitcoin bulls are racing again. A year ago the cryptocurrency was valued at less than US$12,000. Now it has passed the symbolic milestone of US$60,000, nudging the US$63,255 record it reached in mid-April, before its price fell to as low as US$30,000 in July. Bitcoin’s rally over the past month is largely attributed to speculation the US Securities and Exchange Commission is poised to approve an exchange-traded fund, or ETF, based on Bitcoin futures. So what is an ETF, and why does this matter to the value of Bitcoin? How does an ETF work? An exchange-traded fund is an investment fund, comprising...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Fluence Energy sets IPO price range at $21 to $24 a share

Fluence Energy Inc. said Tuesday it plans to raise about $698 million by offering 31 million shares at an estimated price range of $21 to $24 a share. The Arlington, Va., energy storage company that launched as a joint venture between AES and Siemens plans to list its Class A common stock on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol FLNC. Fluence Energy reported a net loss of $74.8 million for the nine months ended June 30, compared to a loss of $45.6 million in the year-ago period. It's projecting total revenue for the fiscal year ending Sept. 30 of between $650 million and $699 million, compared to $561.3 million of total revenue for the fiscal year ended September 30.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

VMware sets Oct. 29 as record date for special dividend

VMware Inc. set Oct. 29 as the record date for the company's $11.5 billion special dividend that will be payable to shareholders in conjunction with the company's planned spinoff from Dell Technologies Inc. . The payment date for the special dividend will be Nov. 1, according to the company's release. As of now, VMware estimates that 39.49% of the special dividend will be treated as taxable, while the remaining 60.51% will be "first treated as a return on capital to stockholders to the extent of their basis in VMware common stock, and thereafter as capital gain." The company noted that the special dividend's tax treatment will be based on its earnings and profits through the fiscal year that ends in January and the company doesn't expect a final calculation on the taxable percentages until after the fiscal year is complete. Shares of VMware have risen 12.2% so far this year as the S&P 500 has gained 19.5%.
STOCKS
Life Style Extra

London open: Stocks steady as investors eye US earnings

(Sharecast News) - London stocks were steady in early trade on Tuesday amid worries about rate hikes and as investors eyed key US earnings later in the session. At 0900 BST, the FTSE 100 was flat at 7,206.67. Neil Wilson, chief market analyst at Markets.com, said: "European stocks are flat...
STOCKS
Life Style Extra

LONDON MARKET MIDDAY: Stocks drift ahead of earnings and data drivers

(Alliance News) -Â The FTSE 100 edged into the green at midday on Tuesday, with European equity markets lacking meaningful direction ahead of some closely watched earnings and data due later this week. The large-cap FTSE 100 index was up 4.72 points, or 0.1%, at 7,208.55 midday Tuesday. The mid-cap...
STOCKS
Life Style Extra

Transaction in Own Shares

• • • • • • • • • • • • • • • •. Royal Dutch Shell plc (the ‘Company’) announces that on 19 October 2021 it purchased the following number of 'B' Shares for cancellation. Aggregated information on “B” shares purchased according to trading venues:. Date of...
BUSINESS
Life Style Extra

IN BRIEF: Greencoat Renewables raises EUR165 million via placing

Greencoat Renewables PLC - Dublin-based investor in euro-dominated assets - Raises EUR165 million through oversubscribed placing of 148.6 million shares at a price of EUR1.11 each. Proceeds from the fundraise will go towards a growing pipeline of opportunities in continental Europe and Ireland, as well as partly pay down the...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Life Style Extra

Form 8.5 (EPT/RI)-Stock Spirits Group plc Amend

FORM 8.5 (EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY. Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1. KEY INFORMATION. (a) Name of exempt principal trader:. J.P. Morgan Securities Plc. (b) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant...
BUSINESS
Life Style Extra

FTSE 100 15:00 PM Market Update - 19/10/2021

At 15:00 PM, the FTSE 100 Index was down by -7.99 at 7195.84 points, a movement of -0.11%, showing a uncertain fall in the market. Barratt Developments (BDEV) was a much traded share, with roughly £2,543.2m (0.368%) worth of shares being bought and sold. Overall, 52% of the companies in...
STOCKS
Life Style Extra

IN BRIEF: Nostrum extends forbearance deal on notes once again

Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC - oil & gas company - Receives agreement from all the members of the informal ad hoc noteholder group to extend the expiry of the current forbearance agreement from Tuesday to November 9. The exploration and production company, which operates in the Caspian Basin area...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Life Style Extra

LIVE MARKETS-Changes coming to the GICS?

* Major U.S. equity indexes gain; S&P 500 out front. * Healthcare leads major S&P sector gainers; staples weakest. Oct 19 - Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of. markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share your. thoughts with us at markets.research@thomsonreuters.com. CHANGES COMING TO THE...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Informatica sets terms for it IPO, to raise up to $928 million

Informatica Inc. has set IPO terms for its initial public offering, as the California-based data management software company looks to raise up to $928.0 million. The company is offering 29.0 million shares in the IPO, which is expected to price between $29 and $32 a share. With 229.6 million Class A shares and 44.1 million Class B-1 shares expected to be outstanding after the IPO, the pricing could value the company at up to $8.76 billion. The stock is expected to list on the NYSE under the ticker symbol "INFA." Goldman Sachs and J.P. Morgan are the lead underwriters. The company recorded a net loss of $36.3 million on revenue of $675.5 million during the six months ended June 30, after a loss of $102.8 million on revenue of $619.3 million in the same period a year ago. The company is looking to go public at a time that the Renaissance IPO ETF has rallied 10.4% over the past three months while the S&P 500 has gained 3.3%.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

2 Unstoppable Stocks Set to Outgrow the Market (Again) in 2022

Bill.com expects to more than double revenue in the current fiscal year. Intuit continues to grow profits at a market-beating pace. The benchmark S&P 500 index has risen roughly 19% this year in relatively smooth fashion. It's a great return for the average investor who purchased an index fund that tracks the broader market.
STOCKS

