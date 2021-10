Michael G. Knight, 60 of Cambridge, passed away peacefully on October 8, 2021 at Southeastern Ohio Regional Medical Center in Cambridge. Mike was born in Massillon, Ohio on January 22, 1961. He is the son of Alvin and Betty (Moder) Knight. He lived at the Applecreek Developmental Center for 34 years and for 20 years at the Cambridge Developmental Center. He enjoyed going to the workshop as much as he could where he worked as an assembler.