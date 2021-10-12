Winona Arts Center remembers projectionist Don Nelson

It was like the ending scene of a film classic, where the director pans across the crowded room, focusing on the faces of people sharing stories of the film's departed hero. Through tears and laughter, they remember their friend and how each of their lives was changed for the better because of knowing him. Fade to black. That was the scene at the Winona Arts Center (WAC) on October 1 where friends of Don Nelson gathered to pay tribute to the man who, though he died in May 2020, continues to inspire the belief in the power of community and in working together to solve problems. The tribute was the lead up to the Winona Film Society's opening film of their 37th season, an award-winning film from China with a very fitting title,“The Farewell.”