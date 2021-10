Nearly three years ago, when I became the editor of The Leader, one of my first objectives was to make us operate more like a daily news organization than a weekly. My previous 20 years as a journalist had been spent at daily newspapers, so I was wired to work that way and had long developed a passion for reporting news before my competitors. But at the time, theleadernews.com was less a place to go for fresh, up-to-date information than it was a collection of stories and photos that already had been circulated in print.

