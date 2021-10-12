CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakers News: Lakers On Cusp of Signing Sekou Doumbouya To Two-Way Deal

The Lakers are close to signing Sekou Doumbouya to a two-way deal.

Just days ago, Doumbouya was traded from the Brooklyn Nets to the Houston Rockets, and the Rockets released him. As noted by Shams Charania, Doumbouya was the 15th overall pick in the 2019 NBA draft.

In two seasons in the NBA, Doumbouya played for the Detroit Pistons and averaged 5.6 points in 17.3 MPG. Doumbouya, of French citizenship, became the first player born in Guinea to be drafted into the NBA.

Doumbouya is a small forward who can play power forward due to his size and has a 6'11 wingspan.

His success in the NBA has been minimal, but perhaps he was just on the wrong team playing the wrong minutes or in the wrong system. He has enormous athletic upside, as he has shown to be a competent finisher at the rim. A wingspan of that size also gives him a good shot at being a good defender. In Europe, he was often compared to the playing style of Draymond Green. Given the barrage of Laker injuries, it's possible he seems NBA minutes, as the Lakers need some wings and big men.

