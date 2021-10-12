CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Fortnite Movie: Help Us All

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe horror timeline could become a reality as Epic games is toying with the idea of a Fortnite movie. Also, we give a brief review of the day at Worlds. And we ask will McDonalds be the one to get Nintendo to capitulate on esports. Subscribe to CheckpointXP Daily Podcast...

IGN

Fortnite Trying to Make Up for Copying Among Us - IGN Daily Fix

On today's IGN The Fix: Games, Epic Games appears to have buried the hatchet with Innersloth. In a new post on Twitter, the official Fortnite account joked about how Among Us "inspired us" and teased a collaboration with Innersloth. "Big fans!" Fortnite's account wrote. "We never got to talk about how you inspired us. What do you think about working on something fun together sometime?" The Among Us account responded enthusiastically, asking that Fortnite have "ur Agents contact our Cremates." So it sounds like the new partnership is set. Expect an announcement soon. Microsoft has revealed two new limited-edition Xbox Series X consoles featuring classic cartoon characters to celebrate the release of Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl. The first is a SpongeBob SquarePants-themed console, and SpongeBob fits perfectly with the boxy shape of the Series X. The second features Leonardo from Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, with "Turtle Power" written on the side of the console. The consoles also each come with controllers featuring the designs of the characters. Players have discovered a sequence-breaking moment in Metroid Dread that allows you to instantly defeat one of its early bosses if you find one of Samus' upgrades earlier than intended. Max has all that in your Daily Fix!
VIDEO GAMES
gamepur.com

Fortnite Halloween event Fortnitemares brings classic movie monsters

It’s spooky time, and Fortnite’s annual Halloween event is returning for the month of October. Fortnitemares 2021 is here with cosmetics, playlists, and even short films to celebrate the season. First up, the costumes. As announced on the Fortnite website, this year’s event features classic movie monsters like Frankenstein’s Monster...
VIDEO GAMES
TechRadar

Epic Games is considering plans for a Fortnite movie, says report

Fortnite developer Epic Games is mulling over an expansion into the entertainment industry – and is considering plans for a movie based on the popular battle royale game. The news comes by way of The Information, who claim that Epic is looking to diversify its properties in light of legal battles with both Apple and Google that have hamstrung its ability to make gains in the mobile market.
VIDEO GAMES
attackofthefanboy.com

Fortnite Movie Could Be in the Works as Epic Launches Entertainment Division

Fortnite has become not only one of the biggest games of all time, but it is now stretching into other venues of entertainment as well. Between the constant movie crossovers and now clothing crossovers as well, it seems there is no real end in sight for how far Fortnite can reach. This has become even more evident as the rumor mill is now in action about the possibility of a Fortnite movie coming to fruition. While nothing has been confirmed yet, the creative juices are definitely flowing over at Epic, and with the recent news involving the company, it’s clear something big is in the works.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Google Podcasts#Mcdonalds#Checkpoint Daily#The Checkpoint Xp Crew
cogconnected.com

A Fortnite Movie May Be Closer Than You Think, Reports Claim

Fortnite is a game that needs no introduction – it’s been a staple of the gaming scene for several years, and to see it branching out into the multimedia space seems like a logical step. And given the slight uptick in video games being turned into movies (most notably with the Sonic: the Hedgehog film), Epic Games might be giving Fortnite a similar treatment.
VIDEO GAMES
mmobomb.com

From Movies, To Games, Back To Movies: Epic Games May Have Plans For A Fortnite Battle Royale Film

Here’s a fun one for Fortnite fans. You may eventually get so see your favorite universe on the big screen. According to a report on PC Gamer, Epic Games is teaming up with former Lucasfilm executives to bring the game to film. (Okay, well, the news originally dropped on The Information, but there’s a paywall there so our reporting is based on PC Gamer’s report.)
VIDEO GAMES
estnn.com

Fortnite x Among Us Collaboration Teased In Twitter Dialogue

Fortnite and Among Us have teased a potential collaboration on Twitter. Fortnite Battle Royale’s newest game mode draws clear inspiration from the hit game from 2020 — Among Us. Dubbed “Imposters Mode,” Epic Games recreated the Among Us concept in Fortnite using its own reimagined style. Two teams — Agents and Imposters — have to work against each other to complete tasks and win the game.
VIDEO GAMES
techraptor.net

Fortnite Imposters Mode is Inspired by Among Us, They Admit

A couple months ago, Fortnite added an Impostors game mode which was basically Among Us done in the Fortnite engine. In a recent blog post for the newest update, the game acknowledges that Imposters is indeed inspired by Among Us. Fortnite's Impostor mode has players performing tasks to fill up...
VIDEO GAMES
SVG

Fortnite Movie Discussions Are Already Happening

It's looking like Epic Games might finally be preparing to turn "Fortnite" into feature film. The hit battle royale game has already appeared in "Marvel" movies and the like, but if the rumors are true, this would be its first time as its own movie. However, this is just one part of what seems to be a budding entertainment division at Epic.
VIDEO GAMES
gamingbolt.com

Fortnite Teases An Among Us Crossover On Social Media

Following a lot of controversy surrounding Fortnite‘s recent addition of the Impostors mode, it seems that Epic Games is now open to collaboration with the game that inspired it. In a series of tweets posted by Fortnite and Among Us‘ official twitter handles, both have seemingly hinted at a crossover in the works.
VIDEO GAMES
Videogamer.com

Fortnite creators credit and tease collaboration with Among Us studio

Epic Games has hinted at a possible collaboration with Among Us creators Innersloth, after crediting the studio as the inspiration for a recently-added Fortnite mode. Despite the Impostors mode’s launch back in August, Epic only gave an official nod to its inspiration this week. The Fortnite v18.20 update acknowledged the team in its patch notes, stating the Impostors mode was “inspired by Among Us from Innersloth!”
VIDEO GAMES
ClutchPoints

A Fortnite movie could possibly come out in the future

Epic Games might be thinking about creating an entertainment division that revolves around scripted video programming. What better way to kick off the new division than to create a movie based on the Fortnite cinematic universe. Discussions about a Fortnite film have been circulating in Epic’s HQ since earlier this...
VIDEO GAMES
96krock.com

Amazon’s Old Word = Old News?

The Old World hit the streamerverse by storm but has seen its player base dwindle in just a fortnight. Why isn’t it keeping up? Also, Red Bull Kumite returns to the US with a LAN event in Las Vegas next month. And we ask, can we make superhero games that aren’t just sandboxes?
BUSINESS
NME

‘Fortnite’ acknowledges ‘Among Us’ in the latest update

‘Fortnite’ from Epic Games continues to be one of the biggest titles the industry has ever seen. Just when you think you’ve played enough, something will change and drag you back in, and one such addition to ‘Fortnite’ was called Imposters, and let’s be polite and say that it drew some… comparisons to another very popular game out there.
VIDEO GAMES
The Guardian

Fortnite may be a great video game but it would make a pointless movie

If there is a financial shoo-in more likely than the prospect of Fortnite: The Movie making hundreds of millions of dollars at the global box office, it must be a rare thing indeed. One can easily imagine Peely, the giant banana-shaped soldier of digital fortune who is a popular playable character in the game, with his eyes lit up at the prospect of all those V-Bucks (Fortnite’s in-game currency). This is a title with more than 350 million players worldwide. It is a behemoth that constantly reinvents itself in ways that encourage players to keep spending money, and has become so confident in its own financial weight that its creator, Epic Games, is currently going mano a mano with Apple over fees the latter charges for enrolment in its App Store.
VIDEO GAMES
Digital Trends

All PS5 games that support 120 fps: Destiny 2, Fortnite, and more

PlayStation 5 is an incredibly powerful console, capable of running today’s most demanding games in 4K without ever skipping a beat. Whether you’re playing a PS5 exclusive like Deathloop or taking advantage of a next-gen upgrade, there’s no doubt you’ll be in for a visual feast. Beyond ray tracing and...
VIDEO GAMES

