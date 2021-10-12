CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

New courtroom and county offices proposed for Texas 29 land in Burnet

By Suzanne Freeman
dailytrib.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe process to possibly build a new courtroom and county offices on four acres on Texas 29 across from the Burnet County Courthouse Annex-North moved a step further as county commissioners named three architectural firms as top bidders for the design portion. Jackson/Levy, Parkhill, and DRG Architects were named in that order as the best of 14 bids received at the Commissioners Court meeting Tuesday, Oct. 12. Negotiations will immediately begin with Jackson/Levy.

www.dailytrib.com

Comments / 0

