Paint and Sip styled event coming to Duncan

Brushes, blending colors and Bob Ross will mesh together in one place through the instruction of a local artist. A themed Paint and Sip class will set up class at DYO Pizza from 5-7 p.m. on Oct. 16. The Paint and Sip session will be instructed by local artist Lexi Cvikich, a third generation Kiowa artist from the Kiowa tribe of Oklahoma who draws much of her inspiration from her family ties. The cost of the class is $40.