Butts County Chamber of Commerce holds ribbon-cutting for Ami's Kitchen in Jenkinsburg

The Butts County Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon-cutting on oct. 8 for Ami’s Kitchen, located at 2093 Ga. Hwy. 42 in Jenkinsburg. If you are in the mood for some flavorful Pakistani food, with fresh bread made to order with chicken or beef, see Areeba to dine in or take home. Ami’s Kitchen is open Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 6p.m., and closed on Saturday and Sunday. For more information, call 77-504-3094.