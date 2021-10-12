CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Tuesday, October 12 afternoon weather

KDRV
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTuesday, October 12 afternoon weather. Partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies today will give way to showers this evening.

www.kdrv.com

Comments / 0

Related
cbslocal.com

Weather Blog: A Near Perfect Fall Afternoon

It never gets boring talking about another sunny, mild, and darn near perfect Fall afternoon. But I also need to point out that this is another day with no rain in the forecast. As will be tomorrow and for the very most part Friday too. Other than a couple of light sprinkles early Saturday morning, and some light showers on Monday we do not have a lot of rain in the outlook.
ENVIRONMENT
KETV.com

Fall weather is back Wednesday afternoon

Fall weather is back Wednesday after a cold front moved through in the morning. Cloudy skies and 20-30 mph wind gusts out of the west and northwest will keep temperatures in the 40s and 50s through the afternoon. Meteorologist Sean Everson has your Weather Now forecast update.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sunny Skies
cbslocal.com

Chicago Weather: Showers Wednesday Afternoon, Night

CHICAGO (CBS)– A cold front is on the move. Clouds invade throughout the day Wednesday as highs reach the lower 70s again. Shower chances increase later in the day into this evening. By Thursday, temperatures drop to the upper 50s.
CHICAGO, IL
KDRV

Wednesday, October 20th Evening Weather

The next storm system will crank up the winds tonight into tomorrow. Southerly winds will be strong again, and this system will pack more of a punch when it comes to precipitation amounts.
ENVIRONMENT
conchovalleyhomepage.com

KLST Afternoon Forecast: Wednesday, October 20th

A bit of a cloudy start to our Wednesday, but we will have clouds move out of the area, giving us plenty of sunshine for the rest of the afternoon hours. Winds will continue to be on the light side, coming from the south around 5-10 mph, then calming down by the mid afternoon hours. Temperatures will be in the low to mid 80s around the viewing area for highs. As we get into the evening hours, we are looking to have temperatures drop only to the 60s and a bit in the upper 50s. Winds will continue to be on the calm side and we will have a bit of an increase in cloud cover. As we get into tomorrow, we will have partly cloudy skies through the day. Temperatures will be similar to today, with highs in the low to mid 80s. Winds will be light, coming from an eastern direction up to ten miles per hour. A few isolated showers are looking to develop late Thursday evening, but will stay to the northern counties of the region. Showers will be out by early Friday morning. Plenty of sunshine can be expected for this upcoming weekend. Temperatures will continue to reach the 80s for highs through the weekend as well, getting closer to the 90s by the beginning of next week. We will start off next Monday with more clouds than sun. Tuesday morning will have scattered showers and storms, but not because of a cold front. Moisture levels will continue to elevate in the early morning hours of Tuesday, then a dry line will push out the excess moisture. A bit more sunshine in the late afternoon will come around, and highs will only be in the 70s for the day.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment

Comments / 0

Community Policy