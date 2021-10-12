CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Izzy and Harry Judd reveal newborn son's adorable name

By Matthew Moore
Hello Magazine
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Monday, Izzy and Harry Judd shared the joyous news that they had welcomed their third child together, a sweet baby boy. And the couple have wasted no time in revealing their son's name, as on Tuesday the pair took to Instagram to share that they'd called their newborn Lockie. In a sweet post, Izzy shared some photos of the couple's other children, Lola and Kit. "Back home… Lola and Kit, meet your brother Lockie," she wrote. "Lockie Magnus Christopher Judd, 11th October 2021, 7lbs 8oz." She then paid a tribute to fans, saying: "Thank you so much for all your kind messages yesterday! Xx"

